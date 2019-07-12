Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DOVER, Del., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The earnings press release will be issued on Thursday, August 8, 2019, before market hours.

To participate in this call, dial 855.801.6270 and reference Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call.

To access the replay recording of this call, please visit the Company's website at CPK - Conference Call Audio Replay.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution, transmission and marketing; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and the Chesapeake family of businesses is available at www.chpk.com or through the Company's Investor Relations App.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

302.734.6799

