Chesapeake Utilities Corporation to Participate In Mid-Atlantic Road Show Sponsored By Sidoti & Company, LLC
Jan 28, 2020, 15:13 ET
DOVER, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced that Beth Cooper, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary and Tom Mahn, Vice President and Treasurer, will be participating in a Road Show sponsored by Sidoti & Company on January 30, 2020. Ms. Cooper and Mr. Mahn will be participating in a series of scheduled one-on-one meetings with members of the investment communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The presentation for the conference will be available on the Company's website at www.chpk.com in the "Investors" section under the sub-tab "Events and Presentations" and the Investor Relations App.
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
