Chet Namboodri of Nozomi Networks Recognized as 2024 CRNⓇ Channel Chief

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT, IoT and critical infrastructure security, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Chet Namboodri, SVP, Alliances and Channel Sales, to the 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Chet brings more than three decades of cross-functional, cross-industrial executive leadership to his role as Senior Vice President of Alliances and Channel Sales. He has deep expertise in industrial automation and control systems (IACS), manufacturing, operational technologies (OT), and industrial networking. Chet runs Nozomi Networks' business development, channel sales, technology alliances, and corporate development partner strategies and business execution.

"Nozomi is committed to educating, enabling, and empowering our partners using our industry-leading platform and technologies combined with their robust services and talent to safeguard the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats," said Chet Namboodri, SVP, Alliances and Channel Sales, Nozomi Networks. "It takes a village, and this award is a testament to all of the inspiring, hardworking, and dedicated individuals and cross-functional team execution that make Nozomi's partner program and channel-leveraged go-to-market strategy so successful."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Nozomi Networks:

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and

platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

