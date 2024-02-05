Chet Namboodri of Nozomi Networks Recognized as 2024 CRNⓇ Channel Chief

News provided by

Nozomi Networks

05 Feb, 2024, 11:02 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT, IoT and critical infrastructure security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chet Namboodri, SVP, Alliances and Channel Sales, to the 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Chet brings more than three decades of cross-functional, cross-industrial executive leadership to his role as Senior Vice President of Alliances and Channel Sales. He has deep expertise in industrial automation and control systems (IACS), manufacturing, operational technologies (OT), and industrial networking. Chet runs Nozomi Networks' business development, channel sales, technology alliances, and corporate development partner strategies and business execution.

"Nozomi is committed to educating, enabling, and empowering our  partners using our industry-leading platform and technologies combined with their robust services and talent to safeguard the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats," said Chet Namboodri, SVP, Alliances and Channel Sales, Nozomi Networks. "It takes a village, and this award is a testament to all of the inspiring, hardworking, and dedicated individuals and cross-functional team execution that make Nozomi's partner program and channel-leveraged go-to-market strategy so successful."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

About Nozomi Networks:
Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and

platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com    

SOURCE Nozomi Networks

Also from this source

Nozomi Networks Receives 2023 IoT Excellence Award

Nozomi Networks Receives 2023 IoT Excellence Award

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, announced today that Vantage IQ has received a 2023 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC...
Nozomi Networks Delivers Industry's First Multi-Spectrum Wireless Security Sensor for Global OT and IoT Environments

Nozomi Networks Delivers Industry's First Multi-Spectrum Wireless Security Sensor for Global OT and IoT Environments

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today introduced Guardian Air™, the industry's only wireless spectrum sensor purpose-built...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.