Gartner® Report: Nozomi Networks recognized as the Company to Beat for AI in Cyber-Physical Systems Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, offering solutions in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced it has been recognized as the company to beat for AI in Cyber-Physical Systems Security in the Gartner report for AI Vendor Races.

According to Gartner, "Native and embedded CPS capabilities and whole life cycle coverage put Nozomi at the head of the pack." The report notes, "Nozomi's early approach of embedding machine learning (ML) capabilities natively during the earliest stages of product development in 2013 has given its Nozomi CPS security product an operational head start in enabling AI to support CPS discovery, analysis and alerting capabilities."

"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner Research as the Company to beat for AI in cyber-physical systems protection," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "We believe this recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to safeguarding the world's most essential systems and our ongoing commitment to innovation in AI-driven cybersecurity."

Refined in-house for more than a decade, Nozomi Networks' AI-powered platform empowers organizations to proactively detect, respond to and mitigate cyber threats targeting industrial and critical infrastructure. Nozomi's AI engine uses a variety of techniques to enrich asset profiles, baseline normal behavior, raise issues and provide actionable insights to deliver robust visibility and security for complex cyber-physical systems across energy, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and other sectors.

The CPS security AI vendor race focuses on vendors that provide the most complete set of AI solutions and platforms used to protect cyber-physical environments, covering the widest range of needs and use cases.

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: Nozomi Networks Is the Company to Beat for AI in Cyber-Physical Systems Security, Ruggero Contu, Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, 8 December 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

