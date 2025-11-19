Nozomi Networks Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Continued dedication to addressing the unique challenges of OT, IoT and CPS cybersecurity attributed to strong company growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT, IoT, and CPS security, today announced it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

Nozomi Networks has protected the critical infrastructure sector from cyber threats since 2013. Unlike IT security, Nozomi addresses the unique challenges of securing physical processes and equipment in industries like energy, manufacturing, and healthcare, where cyber incidents can lead to damaging real-world consequences such as hospital outages and water shortages.

"Since the beginning, the Nozomi Networks platform has made it possible to quickly address security gaps that mission-critical infrastructure often face, protecting them from detrimental cyberattacks," said Nozomi CEO, Edgard Capdevielle. "In an era where nation-state attacks are on the rise, and resources for OT/IoT operators are limited, this prestigious honor is a testament to the work that we're doing and the trust that our customers have placed in us. With Nozomi, organizations can rely on us to minimize their risks and maximize their resilience."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. This recognition also follows a period of tremendous momentum for the company, including Mitsubishi Electric's intent to acquire Nozomi, multiple partnership announcements with companies like NVIDIA and Schneider Electric , and major updates to products including Nozomi Arc .

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

