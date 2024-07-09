Chevron Federal Credit Union Selects Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform for Enhanced Member Experience

Leading credit union leverages digital mortgage provider's state-of-the-art LOS and LION Consumer POS, offering its members a seamless, secure and speedy experience from any device

CONCORD, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Federal Credit Union (Chevron FCU), a leading credit union based in Concord, California, has successfully implemented Blue Sage Solutions' fully cloud-based Digital Lending Platform . This milestone enables the credit union and Spectrum Credit Union to streamline the home financing experience for its members while enhancing efficiency through its entire loan origination process. In addition to leveraging all components of the Blue Sage LOS platform, the credit union implemented Blue Sage's LION Consumer POS , ensuring members can check rates, apply, and get approved for mortgages from any device.

A $4.8 billion credit union with more than 135,000 members nationwide, Chevron FCU selected the Blue Sage platform for its modern API-first technology, user-friendly interface and best-in-class integrations with some of the industry's leading service providers, including Docutech, ComplianceEase and Optimal Blue. In addition to the platform's enterprise grade security, the credit union valued Blue Sage's seamless ordering of preliminary title reports, accurate fee calculations, and ensuring compliant and saleable loans all throughout the process – from quote to close.

"It is very important to us to provide our members with an exceptional experience, especially when obtaining home financing," said Mike Long, senior vice president and chief lending officer for Chevron FCU. "After extensive research, it was clear that Blue Sage's innovative, cloud-based digital technology was the superior choice. We're confident that Blue Sage offers everything we need in a mortgage technology partner to originate loans more efficiently, and still provide the best member experience."

The Blue Sage Digital Lending Platform is a 100% browser-based platform that delivers advanced automation, task based workflows, and an intuitive user interface, delivering the most advanced loan processing from application to closing in the market. The API-based technology enables credit unions, regional banks and independent mortgage bankers to scale their mortgage operations effortlessly, regardless of channel.

"In today's complex housing environment, many credit unions are striving to reduce friction in the mortgage process while giving members a seamless lending experience," said Carmine Cacciavillani, founder and president of Blue Sage Solutions. "We're thrilled to provide Chevron FCU with our comprehensive, cloud-based technology, built in-house by an experienced team, which delivers on both fronts. We look forward to a long and productive partnership."

About Chevron Federal Credit Union

Established in 1935, Chevron Federal Credit Union (Chevron FCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit organization that exists to help its more than 135,000 members achieve personal financial success. Chevron FCU is ranked in the top 2% of credit unions by asset size with over $4.8 billion in assets across its two brands – Chevron FCU and Spectrum Credit Union. Headquartered in Concord, California, with branches from coast to coast, Chevron FCU offers trusted banking and lending services that help guide its members to achieve their financial goals and aspirations throughout every stage of their lives. For more information, visit www.chevronfcu.org or www.spectrumcu.org.

About Blue Sage Solutions

Blue Sage is a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based digital mortgage technology for the mortgage industry. The company's Digital Lending Platform provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel, while delivering a superior experience for every borrower. The Blue Sage Digital Servicing Platform enables financial institutions to modernize their servicing operations, reduce costs, and ultimately attract and retain more borrowers. All Blue Sage technologies are 100% browser-based, equipped with mobile applications, and delivered through a secure, fully-managed cloud service. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com .

