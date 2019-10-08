Chevron takes another step forward in supporting Houston's entrepreneurship ecosystem by partnering with Plug and Play

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play today announced their newest innovation program focused on Energy & Sustainability in Houston with Chevron as a Founding Partner. This new program will bring together industry leaders, startups, and venture capital firms to fuel innovation and solve industry challenges of the Energy industry.

"Chevron is a proud supporter of the Houston innovation community, and our support of Plug and Play's Energy & Sustainability platform demonstrates our commitment to growing the Houston innovation ecosystem. Innovation will play a critical role in the future of energy, and our partnership with Plug and Play reinforces our commitment to invest in breakthrough technologies to enable the ongoing energy transition," said Barbara Burger, President of Chevron Technology Ventures.

"It is with great pride that we launch our Energy & Sustainability platform in Houston. As the oil and gas industry is going through big changes, we need this innovation platform and forward-thinking people to embrace change, technology, and innovation in the industry," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "As the largest innovation platform in the world, we look forward to working with Chevron and their different business units to evaluate and implement new technologies."

"We are incredibly excited to announce Chevron as a Founding Partner of Plug and Play in Houston. Their commitment to invest in digital transformation and reduce the environmental impact of the industry is directly aligned with our Energy & Sustainability program in Houston, Silicon Valley, and around the world," said Wade Bitaraf, Founder of Plug and Play's Energy & Sustainability program.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Formed in 1999, Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), operating as a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., pursues new business solutions and externally-developed technologies that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy. CTV fosters innovation, supporting vibrant startup ecosystems and championing technology integration internally. Through its investment portfolio and internal use pipeline that trials technologies for use within Chevron, CTV has supported a wide range of pioneering companies that are helping to shape the future of energy.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

SOURCE Plug and Play

Related Links

https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

