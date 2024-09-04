Ten Additional Startups Join Plug and Play NeoCity's First Cohort

Completing the Inaugural Cohort: New Startups Set to Join Plug and Play NeoCity

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play NeoCity is excited to announce the expansion of its inaugural semiconductor accelerator program with the addition of 10 new startups. These companies will join the first cohort this month, further enriching the program with diverse innovations in semiconductor technology.

Throughout the first batch, these startups will access vital resources such as workshops, mentorship, business development, and potential investments. This preparation will enable them to present their cutting-edge technologies to an elite audience of partners, investors, and industry leaders at the highly anticipated Expo Day on October 24th. The event will mark the culmination of their efforts and serve as a crucial opportunity to secure partnerships and investments. NeoCity, located in Osceola County, FL, is rapidly establishing itself as one of the key innovation hubs in the semiconductor industry, and Expo Day represents a significant milestone in the region's commitment to advancing technology and economic growth.

"We're excited to welcome 10 more startups to our inaugural semiconductor accelerator at Plug and Play NeoCity. This expansion reinforces our commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of technology. We look forward to the impact these startups will have as they collaborate within our growing ecosystem." said Rouzbeh Borhani, Head of Semiconductors at Plug and Play.

The completion of Plug and Play's inaugural semiconductor accelerator program is a great example of how the region partners together while leveraging the National Science Foundation's NSF Engines: Central Florida Semiconductor Innovation Engine to create a comprehensive ecosystem at NeoCity in Osceola County, Florida. This addition reflects the growing momentum and impact of Osceola County's strategic investment in microelectronics infrastructure, which has positioned Plug and Play NeoCity as a pivotal force in the semiconductor industry. By expanding the cohort, the program continues to foster a dynamic environment for cutting-edge technologies to transition from lab to market, ensuring both scalability and market readiness.

Our anchor partner—Osceola County—played a crucial role in selecting these new participants, each chosen for their potential to drive advancements within the semiconductor industry.

"Osceola County's commitment to building a highly skilled workforce is directly aligned with the expansion of the Plug and Play NeoCity semiconductor accelerator program. By investing in the infrastructure and resources necessary for these startups to thrive, we are not only fostering innovation but also creating opportunities for our future," said Osceola County Commission Chair, Cheryl Grieb. "This initiative is a key part of our strategy to ensure that our community is prepared to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry, and to solidify Osceola County's role as a leader in high-tech workforce development."

See our complete batch of startups:

Anaflash: Develops an energy efficient neuromorphic processor for smart edge devices.

Nota.AI: Focusing on optimizing AI models with NetsPresso, a hardware-aware AI model optimization platform.

AMSIMCEL: High-Performance Computing (HPC) that brings GPU acceleration capabilities into the next generation of Integrated Circuits design tools for the Physical Design Verification.

Densec ID: Enabling item level traceability in industrial equipment supply chains. A comprehensive solution for the serialization, tracking, tracing, and authentication of individual items.

Numem: Leading provider of advanced memory products based on MRAM/ReRAM.

SixLine Semiconductor: Commercializing breakthroughs in carbon nanotube processing to unlock the next generation of high-performance, cost-effective semiconductor devices.

Diamond Quanta: Providing innovative next-generation solutions based on proprietary advances in diamond defect engineering, offering cutting-edge solutions for semiconductor & quantum technology industries, as well as their consumers.

Scrona: Revolutionizing micro manufacturing with ultra-high resolution digital printing. World-class team, world record holders, market traction!

Astra Beam : Innovating wireless sensing technologies for a smart world. Astra Beam focuses on Sub-THz frequencies, Facilitating and Accelerating AMR Deployment.

SPU Optics: Spectrometer-on-a-chip: Modules and devices to enable broader applications of spectrometry in various industries and consumer products for improved industrial production, environmental protection, and quality of life.

Cassia.ai: Creating an approximate arithmetic algorithm to solve the incredible energy cost of AI.

Syenta: Transforming the electronics manufacturing sector through the 3D printing of multi-material electronics.

PhantaField: Developing advanced display and optics technology for AR glasses with greater high light efficiency, patented 2D orthogonal light field tech, and integrating microLED technology into glass lenses.

Kipo AI: AI-powered sourcing platform for industrial parts.

Ranictek: Energy-saving for 5G/6G base stations & satcom.

MEI Micro: Developing the world's first navigation-grade MEMS inertial sensor system platform.

Primemas: Hub chiplets delivering rich pluggable SoC infrastructure that can help accelerators and CXL solutions reach markets 5x-10x faster with over 10x cost reduction.

Mattrix Technologies: Recycling LCD manufacturing lines to produce enhanced OLED displays.

Plaid Semiconductors: Designing and manufacturing advanced, efficient interposers for AI and HPC applications, aiming to revolutionize packaging solutions with improved bandwidth, latency, power efficiency, and multi-chiplet integration capabilities.

Silicon Assurance: Developing hardware security software to address security assurance and trust issues in silicon chips.

These startups will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with the initial cohort, benefitting from shared knowledge, mentorship, and the collective drive to revolutionize the semiconductor landscape.

We eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions these new participants will bring to the table and look forward to their presentations at Expo.

