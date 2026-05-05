Chi Vo Joins Patriot Growth Insurance Services as Senior Vice President of Operations

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, announced the addition of Chi Vo as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Vo brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry across both the broker and carrier landscapes. In this role, she will lead the development of Patriot's unified, scalable operating platform. She will oversee Property & Casualty and Employee Benefits agency operations, the implementation of the agency management system, and shared services.

Vo most recently served in a senior executive role at HUB International New England, where she led Operations and Shared Services and played a key role in M&A integration. Over the past five years, she has been deeply involved in the M&A lifecycle, from due diligence through post-close integration, helping to drive operational alignment and long-term scalability.

Earlier in her career, Vo held senior leadership roles focused on enterprise operations, compliance, and business strategy, where she built a reputation for driving operational transformation, strengthening performance through data-driven governance, and leading complex, multi-location organizations through change.

"I'm excited to join Patriot at such an important time in its growth," said Vo. "There is a strong foundation in place, and I look forward to working across the organization to build a more unified operating model that supports our agencies, enhances the client experience, and enables continued scale."

"Chi brings a unique combination of operational expertise, integration experience, and leadership that will be critical as we continue to grow," said John Galaviz, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot. "Her ability to build structure, drive consistency, and support our agencies will help position us for the next phase of growth."

About Patriot

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states. The firm is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access to support clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services