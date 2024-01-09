Chic in Cacti: All New Cactus Leather Cases from OtterBox

News provided by

OtterBox

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

-All lux, no 'yucks' with sustainably sourced material-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox introduced its latest innovation today during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - a new case using material that feels like leather but made from nopal cactus. Desserto® cactus leather-alternative is available exclusively from OtterBox to protect your phone and upgrade MagSafe wallets and Apple Watch Bands with a luxury material that is durable, cruelty-free and sustainable. Symmetry Series Cactus Leather is coming soon to otterbox.com and select retailers and carriers.

"OtterBox knows innovation occurs within every aspect of designing a product, including the materials," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "We've teamed up with Adriano di Marti to source this innovative cactus-based biomaterial that is durable, beautiful and sustainable to create a product unlike any other for both brands. These cases look good, feel good and you can feel good about using it, too."

Developed by Adriano di Marti, Desserto® is the world's first highly sustainable and environmentally friendly organic material made of Nopal cactus. This patented plant-based, soft touch material is used in clothing, footwear, purses and now OtterBox mobile accessories.

Nopal cacti are able to thrive in harsh conditions and do not need irrigation or constantly warm weather. The cacti support a biodiverse ecosystem and the Desserto® farm sequesters substantially more CO2 than the farming process produces.2 Plus, only mature leaves are harvested, allowing for regrowth of the cactus to be harvested again in six to eight months.

"Following an exhaustive development and engineering process, the organic content and performance stabilization of the material has been intelligently optimized to deliver the next generation in both biomaterials and sustainable efficiency," said Adrian Lopez Velarde, co-founder of Adriano di Marti.

Marte Cazarez, co-founder, added, "We appreciate having the opportunity to collaborate with the OtterBox project team to translate the goal of achieving the most sustainable and technically advanced material into a unique designed solution."

Symmetry Series Cactus Leather provides quiet luxury with the protection of OtterBox case technology. Crafted from rich, resilient cactus leather-alternative, this case is built to defy drops and withstand wear, scuffs and stains. Symmetry Series Cactus Leather may have a lux look, but still has a 3X MIL-STD drop protection rating.

Accessorize this beautiful new case with a Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Wallet. This wallet is designed to match each case and uses MagSafe to attach securely to the case. The wallet attachment folds away from the case to easily facilitate MagSafe charging. Completing the collection is the Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Watch Band. The watch band is soft, comfortable and breathable – perfect for all day wear to elevate any outfit.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases are coming soon to otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series Cactus Leather is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 From the 14 acres at the Desserto® cacti farm, 8,100 tons of CO2/year is absorbed while the farm only generates 15.30 tons of CO2 annually.

SOURCE OtterBox

Also from this source

Resolve to Protect Your New Tech with OtterBox

Resolve to Protect Your New Tech with OtterBox

Banish post-Christmas blues by treating yourself to a fun new OtterBox case that protects your new tech gifts. With stylish, rugged and all-around...
Globe Trot (Or Not) with OtterBox Lumen Series Passport for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Globe Trot (Or Not) with OtterBox Lumen Series Passport for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

Embrace wanderlust at home or abroad with the new OtterBox Lumen Series Passport, featuring aerial maps of some of the top travel destinations in the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.