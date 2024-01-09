Chic in Cacti: All New Cactus Leather Cases from OtterBox

"OtterBox knows innovation occurs within every aspect of designing a product, including the materials," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "We've teamed up with Adriano di Marti to source this innovative cactus-based biomaterial that is durable, beautiful and sustainable to create a product unlike any other for both brands. These cases look good, feel good and you can feel good about using it, too."

Developed by Adriano di Marti, Desserto® is the world's first highly sustainable and environmentally friendly organic material made of Nopal cactus. This patented plant-based, soft touch material is used in clothing, footwear, purses and now OtterBox mobile accessories.

Nopal cacti are able to thrive in harsh conditions and do not need irrigation or constantly warm weather. The cacti support a biodiverse ecosystem and the Desserto® farm sequesters substantially more CO2 than the farming process produces.2 Plus, only mature leaves are harvested, allowing for regrowth of the cactus to be harvested again in six to eight months.

"Following an exhaustive development and engineering process, the organic content and performance stabilization of the material has been intelligently optimized to deliver the next generation in both biomaterials and sustainable efficiency," said Adrian Lopez Velarde, co-founder of Adriano di Marti.

Marte Cazarez, co-founder, added, "We appreciate having the opportunity to collaborate with the OtterBox project team to translate the goal of achieving the most sustainable and technically advanced material into a unique designed solution."

Symmetry Series Cactus Leather provides quiet luxury with the protection of OtterBox case technology. Crafted from rich, resilient cactus leather-alternative, this case is built to defy drops and withstand wear, scuffs and stains. Symmetry Series Cactus Leather may have a lux look, but still has a 3X MIL-STD drop protection rating.

Accessorize this beautiful new case with a Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Wallet. This wallet is designed to match each case and uses MagSafe to attach securely to the case. The wallet attachment folds away from the case to easily facilitate MagSafe charging. Completing the collection is the Symmetry Series Cactus Leather Watch Band. The watch band is soft, comfortable and breathable – perfect for all day wear to elevate any outfit.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather cases are coming soon to otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1Symmetry Series Cactus Leather is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 From the 14 acres at the Desserto® cacti farm, 8,100 tons of CO2/year is absorbed while the farm only generates 15.30 tons of CO2 annually.

