Chicago Addiction Treatment Program Meets Top, Dual Diagnosis Rating

"Research indicates that 80 percent of individuals with substance use issues also struggle with mental health issues, like depression and anxiety. Obtaining DDE means Gateway staff has the skills and tools needed to help those we serve achieve long-term success," says Thomas Britton, Gateway Foundation CEO.

DDE is an American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Patient Placement Criteria (PPC-2R) category. This specific rating comes from the Dual Diagnosis Capability in Addiction Treatment index (DDCAT), established through Dartmouth Medical School. The DDCAT is a valid and reliable benchmark to measure the capability of addiction treatment programs to provide services to individuals with co-occurring disorders.

Britton adds, "I'm proud to lead a team that's always seeking new ways to provide next-level care. DDE proves we serve Illinois in a way that can and will transform the lives of many."

The DDCAT index was created in 2003 in response to the increased number of patients facing co-occurring mental health disorders in addiction treatment settings. At least thirty states utilize these index measures to critically evaluate programs on policy, clinical practice, and workforce. Thirty-five specific categories are evaluated with three possible outcomes: Addiction Only Services (AOS), Dual Diagnosis Capable (DDC), and DDE.

"DDE means ASPIRE is the multifaceted, well-rounded program for women we built it to be," says Gilbert Lichstein, Clinical Director at Gateway. "This independent validation shows our clients that Gateway is the right choice for treatment." Dr. Britton adds "We will continue to elevate treatment for the growing number of Illinois residents who need substance use disorder and mental health treatment."

The six-year old Gateway ASPIRE program provides treatment for women suffering from substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. ICOCE, established through a grant from the State of Illinois' Department of Human Services, Division of Alcohol and Substance Abuse (IDHS/DASA), conducted the DDCAT review of ASPIRE. Funding for ICOCE services, which include DDCAT reviews, training and education, technical assistance, and consultation, is funded in whole or in part by IDHS/DASA. IDHS/DASA is the state agency responsible for licensing and oversight of all Illinois' substance use disorder treatment centers. IDHS/DASA also serves as subject matter experts and provides leadership on best practices, along with the Division of Mental Health.

About Gateway Alcohol & Drug Treatment: Since 1968 our goal has been straightforward: to help clients get their life back on track and achieve a life of sobriety, free from drug use and symptoms of mental illness, that is productive, socially responsible, and healthy. Gateway Foundation is the largest nonprofit treatment provider in the country that specializes in the treatment of substance use disorders, providing treatment for men, women, adolescents, and clients diagnosed with co-occurring mental health disorders. Gateway's professional clinicians help thousands of individuals successfully complete treatment by developing a personalized plan that treats the underlying causes of substance abuse—not just addiction to drugs or alcohol.

