Gateway Foundation Expands Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Care in Bloomington, Illinois

"This new facility delivers on our expanded mission to treat substance use disorders and related mental health issues," – Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO, Gateway Foundation

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation , one of the country's largest, longest-running substance use disorder and mental health treatment organizations announces the opening of its newest treatment center in Bloomington, Illinois. The center's grand opening will occur on March 14, 2024, from 3pm-5:30pm at 404 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, with ribbon cutting at 4:30pm.

This state-of-the-art facility will offer personalized, evidence-based treatment plans to people seeking substance use disorder and mental health treatment. "At Gateway Foundation, we understand the importance of holistic, individualized care and support," says Jeremy Klemanski, CEO of Gateway Foundation. "For over 55 years, our highly credentialed and experienced staff have dedicated themselves to providing the highest quality of treatment for substance use disorder with co-occurring mental health disorders. In Bloomington, we are taking our mission one step further and providing services for adults seeking treatment solely for mental health as well. Gateway provides a safe and confidential space for people to receive individual and group therapy and medication management they may need to enhance their quality of life, even if they do not have a substance use disorder."

Gateway Foundation currently runs more than 100 community-based treatment centers and corrections-based service programs in eight states – serving adult patients with inpatient, residential, outpatient, day treatment and aftercare, in-person and virtual care options, post-treatment services, and sober recovery housing. The Bloomington facility is set to employ psychiatrists, counselors, nurse practitioners, and clinical support/oversight for people who seek treatment.

"We are committed to offering flexible treatment options that accommodate the needs of our patients," added Klemanski. "Our outpatient adult treatment programs support adults to continue working or attending post-secondary school while receiving the support they need to navigate their recovery."

In addition to outpatient substance use disorder and mental health treatment, Gateway Foundation also created space for its future behavioral health training center, providing essential workforce training and continuing education for area healthcare professionals in Central Illinois.

The Bloomington location will offer a range of evidence-based practices including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and more. These scientifically proven methods are integrated into personalized treatment plans tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient. Gateway Foundation Bloomington accepts most commercial insurance plans.

About Gateway Foundation: Gateway Foundation provides quality therapeutic substance use disorder and mental health disorder treatment in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming. For over 55 years, Gateway clinicians have helped more than a million patients achieve a life of recovery, free from drug and alcohol use, while also treating their co-occurring mental health disorders. Gateway Foundation takes treatment one step further, helping its post-treatment clients pursue productive, socially responsible, healthy lives long-term. Over 30,000 individuals a year complete treatment through personalized plans developed by Gateway's professional clinicians. (877) 505-HOPE (4673) | www.gatewayfoundation.org

