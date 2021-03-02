Chicago Area CPA Firm Porte Brown Receives Highest Rating in Peer Review

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce they have received the highest rating possible following a rigorous, independent peer review of their system of quality control for the Accounting and Auditing practices.

The reviewers concluded the firm's system of quality control for the accounting and auditing practices has been suitably designed and complied with to provide reasonable assurance of performing and reporting in conformity with applicable professional standards in all material respects.

Porte Brown participates in the Peer Review Program, a practice-monitoring program approved by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the national professional organization of CPAs. A firm participating in the Peer Review Program must have an independent review of its accounting and auditing practice every three years. Firms can receive a rating of pass, pass with deficiencies, or fail. Porte Brown received a peer review rating of pass.

"At the core of the Peer Review process is quality control," says Russell Wilson, Porte Brown Auditing Partner. "It's an acknowledgement of the men and women who make up this organization and an endorsement of their professionalism and dedication. It confirms they understand both the practices for delivering quality services and the methods to apply them accurately."

"This independent peer review is yet another assurance we provide our clients," says Bruce Jones, Porte Brown CEO and Managing Partner. "It's essential Porte Brown clients remain confident and comfortable knowing their accounting, audit, and financial statement review engagements are performed accurately and meticulously. It also informs prospective clients that our staff members and methods meet the most rigorous professional requirements in the industry."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

**Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

Contact: Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

SOURCE Porte Brown