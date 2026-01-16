Chicago Auto Show Celebrates Service with First Responders and Military Appreciation Day

First Responders and Military Offered Free Admission on Wed., Feb. 11

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show organizers will once again honor those who serve by hosting First Responders and Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at McCormick Place.

On this special day, all first responders (including police officers, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters) as well as U.S. military members (both currently serving military and military veterans), will receive complimentary admission to the Chicago Auto Show upon presenting a valid badge or military ID. In addition, guests accompanying first responders or military personnel will receive a voucher for $5 off an adult admission ticket.

"First Responders and Military Appreciation Day reflects the Chicago Auto Show's deep gratitude for the men and women who selflessly serve and protect our communities and our country," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "We are proud to welcome these heroes to enjoy a day exploring the show as a small token of our appreciation."

In 2026, the Chicago Auto Show is proud to partner with the United Service Organizations (USO) in recognition of military members and their families. For 85 years, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service providing robust support through its more than 250 locations around the world.

First responders and military personnel attending on Feb. 11 should visit the Grand Concourse ticket lobby to check in, present their badge or military ID and receive vouchers for discounted admission for accompanying family members and friends. For more information on First Responders and Military Appreciation Day, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/first-responders-day/

The 2026 Chicago Auto show runs Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $20; seniors ages 62 and older are $15; children ages 4-12 are $15; kids 3 and younger are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show