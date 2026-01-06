MILES PER HOUR INDOOR RUN RETURNS TO THE 2026 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW FLOOR ON FEB. 8

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show organizers have teamed up once again with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) to produce Miles Per Hour, an indoor run guiding participants through the 2026 Chicago Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 8. Appropriately named, Miles Per Hour challenges runners to see how far they can run in one hour, thus finding their own personal "miles per hour." Once the 60 minutes are up, runners gather for awards, photos and refreshments.

Last year's event attracted more than 700 runners, and organizers hope to grow participation again this year as Miles Per Hour celebrates its 5th year at the Auto Show. Now a winter tradition, the event offers runners a welcome escape from Chicago's cold weather with an indoor course. Over the course of its first four years, participants have collectively logged more than 15,000 miles indoors at the Chicago Auto Show.

"Miles Per Hour is more than just a run; it's a chance to experience the Chicago Auto Show in a completely new way," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "Runners get to enjoy the excitement of the show floor while staying active during the cold winter months. It's fast-paced, fun and a little bit unique, just like Chicago."

Held on the opening Sunday of the show, Feb. 8, runners will compete on an approximately 2.4-mile loop through the halls of McCormick Place where they will receive special early access to the Chicago Auto Show. Participants will have first-rate views of the city skyline as they cross over the Grand Concourse bridge. The course will include a variety of long straightaways, some zig-zags and even an incline as runners ascend the indoor bridge over Lake Shore Drive.

Awards are presented to the top three men and women in each age group, based on the most distance covered. The top overall male and female will take home the prestigious Miles Per Hour cup.

"Running indoors at McCormick Place during February is truly a one-of-a-kind experience," said Tim Bradley, Executive Director of the Chicago Area Runners Association. "It's thrilling to see runners of all levels take on this unique challenge, push themselves for a full hour, and then celebrate together. This event combines fitness, fun and the spirit of Chicago in a way you can't find anywhere else."

Registration includes a race entry, a ticket to the Chicago Auto Show with early access on race day, a participant t-shirt, a finisher medal, free digital photo downloads, discounted early access tickets for friends and family and gear check.

For more information or to register for Miles Per Hour, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/miles-per-hour/. For more information on the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, visit http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About the Chicago Area Runners Association

Founded in 1978, the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) is Chicago's largest running community, providing accessible opportunities for all runners to learn, be social, volunteer, train and race. CARA is a non-profit organization committed to serving and advocating for the running community. For more information, please visit https://www.cararuns.org/.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show