Chicago Auto Show's 2026 First Look for Charity Gala Returns Feb. 6, Aiming to Raise Millions for 18 Local Nonprofits

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show's 34th First Look for Charity gala will take place on Friday, Feb. 6, from 7-11 p.m. at McCormick Place. The gala is produced by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the organization that represents local new-car dealers, and raises more than $2 million annually for 18 Chicago area charities.

This black-tie affair offers an exclusive, first chance to experience the Chicago Auto Show ahead of the 10-day public opening at McCormick Place on Feb. 7. Guests will be treated to a variety of gourmet food and drink stations from local restaurants, specialty cocktails, and live music across the show floor. Participating restaurant and beverage sponsors include, but are not limited to, Andy's Frozen Custard, Bitoy's Sweet Treats, Carnivale, Catered by Design, Eris Brewery & Cider House, Fre Wines, Goose Island Beer Company, Ida's Artisan Ice Cream & Treats, Michael's Grill and Salad Bar, Morton's The Steakhouse, Norman's Bistro, Signature Steak, Springview Sweets, Tres Agaves Tequila, Trinchero Family Estates Wines, along with McCormick Place's in-house caterer, OVG360.

Gala attendees also have the chance to walk away with the keys to a brand-new vehicle. This year, two new vehicles will be given away, a 2026 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid. Any attendee who has purchased a ticket is eligible to win. However, the winner must be present at the time of the drawing.

"First Look for Charity makes a meaningful difference far beyond one night," said Jason Roberts, Chicago Auto Show chairman. "It's an evening that blends the thrill of the Auto Show with the power of giving, helping charities that are right here in our backyards doing the hard work to support our neighbors and communities."

Roberts continued, "This gala gives attendees a front-row seat to the 2026 Chicago Auto Show in a setting that is both elegant and energetic, creating a truly distinctive experience in Chicago."

Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised more than $65 million for participating local charities. The CATA and new-car dealers also support charities year-round, through a program called Chicagoland Dealers Care. Chicagoland Dealers Care helps match donations made by CATA dealer members to charities within their communities.

The 2026 First Look for Charity beneficiaries include: 100 Club of Illinois; Advocate Health Care; ALS United Greater Chicago; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Cal's Angels Pediatric Cancer Foundation; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago; Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana; Habitat for Humanity; Jesse White Tumbling Team; Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children; Misericordia; Sertoma Star Services; Special Olympics Illinois; Susan G. Komen, Chicago; and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation.

First Look for Charity is honored to once again partner with Men's Wearhouse, the exclusive formalwear sponsor of the gala, to offer a discount on tuxedo rentals and purchases for gala attendees. For added convenience, Men's Wearhouse will also provide a limited number of on-site tuxedo rentals. The partnership includes a contribution in support of the event.

"Each year, this gala delivers meaningful support to 18 charities that make a real difference, and we're honored to stand with these organizations as they continue their vital work across Chicagoland," said Roberts.

Tickets for the 2026 gala are available at FirstLookforCharity.org. For the first time, all tickets are fully digital, providing quicker access, streamlined check-in and a more seamless guest experience. Attendees may designate which charity, or charities, will receive their donation, with the option to divide it evenly among all 18 beneficiaries. Tickets are priced at $325, of which $283.84 is tax-deductible as a charitable contribution.

For more information on First Look for Charity and to purchase tickets, visit FirstLookforCharity.org.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit .

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, and Egara.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show