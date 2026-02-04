CHICAGO AUTO SHOW ENHANCES CONSUMER EXPERIENCE WITH NEW AND RETURNING SPECIALTY EXHIBITS IN 2026

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chicago Auto Show will feature a dynamic mix of new and returning specialty exhibits designed to engage enthusiasts of all ages and interests. From outdoor adventure to family-friendly experiences and a bold new celebration of Chicago's car culture, these exhibits further elevate this year's Chicago Auto Show.

Chi-Town Alley



New for 2026, the Chicago Auto Show will debut Chi-Town Alley, a high-energy, immersive addition to the show floor that celebrates the city's vibrant car culture. Designed to spotlight the pride and creativity of local enthusiasts, Chi-Town Alley is an interactive destination showcasing Chicago's diverse automotive communities. From performance vehicles and custom builds to street-inspired rides and exotics, the exhibit invites attendees to experience and engage with the passion and creativity behind the city's automotive scene.

To launch Chi-Town Alley, show organizers introduced the Chi-Town Alley Showcase, a contest inviting Chicagoland car enthusiasts to submit a 60-second video for a chance to have their vehicle featured at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show. The contest drew more than 50 entries, from which six winners were selected. Their vehicles will be displayed throughout the show, with the final winner determined by attendee voting on-site.

Adding to the excitement, Fast & Furious star, filmmaker and car enthusiast Sung Kang brings an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming film "DRIFTER" to the Chicago Auto Show's new Chi-Town Alley exhibit. Throughout the run of the Chicago Auto Show, attendees can go behind the scenes of "DRIFTER" and see two versions of the film's hero car, "Lola," a Toyota Corolla AE86, up close. Fans can explore the craftsmanship behind the cars, experience the excitement of drifting culture brought to life on the show floor and hear about the film before its official release.

Family Zone



The Family Zone also returns as a dedicated space designed specifically for families, offering a safe, fun and engaging environment for children and adults of all ages. Immersed in the excitement of the auto show, families can enjoy a variety of interactive activities within the exhibit and throughout the show floor, including a kids' Power Wheels track, Sim Drive racing simulators, Chicago Children's Museum Zoom Room play area and other hands-on experiences.

Within the Family Zone, Britax, a trusted leader in child safety, invites families to its interactive Family Zone booth for hands-on car seat education, kid-friendly activities and the debut of the new Galaxy360™ slim rotating convertible car seat. The experience features expert-led demonstrations, a kids' coloring activity, product giveaways and a shareable 360° Glam Cam moment—all designed to help parents feel more confident while enjoying time together as a family. Galaxy360 demonstrations and product giveaway drawings will take place in the Britax booth throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 7 and on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Overlanding Chicago

Following a successful debut in 2025, Overlanding Chicago returns to the show floor after drawing a passionate audience eager to explore the overlanding and outdoor lifestyle. Dedicated to life beyond the urban jungle, the exhibit showcases manufacturer displays of specialty vehicles, upfitting vendors, off-road accessories and much more. For 2026, Overlanding Chicago expands its footprint with an increased focus on hands-on demonstrations, educational opportunities and deeper dives into specific product features designed to take vehicles and their drivers off the beaten path.

Joining the space this year is Chevrolet, Honda, Jeep and Ram, along with additional overlanding vendors such as Highland Vans, Moore Expo, Rover Vans and TC Teardrops Trailers. Stellantis will feature a Ram 1500 wrapped in America250 graphics and paired with a towed Airstream trailer, celebrating American automotive heritage and the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary.

"Our specialty exhibits continue to evolve to reflect how people experience vehicles in their everyday lives," said Jason Roberts, Chicago Auto Show chairman. "Whether it's celebrating local car culture, creating memorable moments for families or inspiring adventure beyond the city, these spaces give attendees new ways to connect with the automotive world."

Tickets to the 2026 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2026 show runs Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $20; seniors ages 62 and older are $15; children ages 4-12 are $15; kids 3 and younger are free.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media-information.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show