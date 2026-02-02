New and Returning Sponsors Fuel the 2026 Chicago Auto Show Experience

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors continue to demonstrate strong and growing support for the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, led by premier partners Cars.com and ComEd. Official sponsors include Sim Drive and Drive Chicago, with additional support from star sponsors U.S. Army and Mattress Firm. Supporting sponsors Renewal by Andersen and Britax round out the sponsorship lineup for the 2026 event.

"The continued support from our sponsors speaks to the strength and reach of the Chicago Auto Show," said Jim OBrill, senior marketing and sponsorship director of the Chicago Auto Show. "From long-standing partners to new additions, these brands play an important role in helping us deliver an engaging experience for attendees while connecting with consumers in a meaningful way throughout the show."

Chicago-based Cars.com continues as a premier sponsor of the show with a long history as a show partner. They continue with category exclusivity as the official map sponsor to help show-goers find their perfect match when car shopping. They also have a branding presence on banners throughout the show and within the Chicago Drives Electric track as an official track sponsor. Cars.com is also highlighting its "Best of Vehicles" for 2026 awards onsite and online. New this year, Cars.com will highlight its Best Family Vehicle in the Family Zone, teaming up with Britax as the brand debuts a new car seat at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show.

ComEd returns to the show as a premier partner and presenting sponsor of Chicago Drives Electric. To help customers make informed decisions as they navigate the EV industry, ComEd offers a variety of resources and information including an online toolkit. Their team is present onsite throughout the show adjacent to the EV test track, powered by ComEd. Attendees can check out an electric school bus in the Family Zone, provided by ComEd, and get an up-close look at an International Altec bucket truck in ComEd's booth.

As a star sponsor of the event, the U.S. Army invites attendees to stop by their interactive exhibit to challenge themselves on the arcade punching bag machine, compete for the high score and spin the prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive Army swag.

Drive Chicago returns to the show as the official partner of the Supercar Gallery, an area at the show featuring rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars. Drive Chicago is hosting a contest on its website and via Chicago Auto Show social channels to give attendees the chance to go behind the glass with VIP access to see vehicles up close from brands including Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, Rolls-Royce and more.

Joining the show as an official sponsor is Sim Drive, featured in the Family Zone. Sim Drive is a mobile racing simulator company delivering professional-level motorsport experiences wherever the action is. With full-motion platforms and family-friendly static simulators, Sim Drive puts attendees in the driver's seat to test their skills and experience the thrill of racing—no helmet required.

Learn more about the 2026 show at ChicagoAutoShow.com. For more information on Chicago Auto Show sponsorships, contact the Senior Marketing and Sponsorships Director, Jim OBrill at [email protected].

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show