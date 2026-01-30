In-Vehicle Experiences at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show

Four Indoor Test Tracks and Outdoor Test Drives Offer Hands-On Excitement

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Chicago Auto Show puts excitement in motion with four immersive indoor test tracks and outdoor test drive experiences that let attendees experience today's latest vehicles firsthand. Whether riding as a passenger indoors or taking the wheel outside, visitors can explore everything from off-road capability to electric and gas-powered performance.

The fan-favorite Camp Jeep returns to the show floor, giving attendees a taste of Jeep's off-road capability without ever leaving the building. Since its debut in 2005, Camp Jeep has provided more than 600,000 thrilling rides. The course features the "Mountain," a 28-foot obstacle with a 45-degree approach, simulating the challenges Jeep vehicles endure in real-world testing.

Ford's Built Wild experience highlights the Bronco family's off-road prowess. Riders tackle a 38-degree Bronco Mountain while learning about G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) capabilities and other innovative off-road technologies.

In partnership with ComEd, the Chicago Drives Electric track returns, allowing attendees to ride in the latest battery-powered electric vehicles. Participating manufacturers include BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Polestar and VinFast.

Making its debut in 2026, the Chicago Drives gas-powered track offers an indoor experience with gas and hybrid vehicles. Guests can feel the performance of today's latest models in an interactive, passenger-seat experience. Participating manufacturers include Chevrolet, Kia and Volkswagen.

For those ready to take the wheel, the 2026 Chicago Auto Show offers outdoor test drives. Test drives operate daily throughout the show, giving guests the opportunity to experience vehicles firsthand on Chicago's city streets. Attendees can sign up at manufacturer booths and must have a valid driver's license and pass a breathalyzer test. Participating manufacturers include Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru, Tesla and Toyota. Test drives operate daily throughout the show.

"With these indoor and outdoor driving experiences, the Chicago Auto Show continues to provide hands-on, unforgettable opportunities for attendees to experience the latest vehicles in a safe, controlled environment," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "In 2025, more than 100,000 in-vehicle experiences were recorded, a new record, and we expect even more excitement this year with our expanded track offerings."

For the most up to date information on test track requirements and participating manufacturers, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/attractions/test-drives/.

The 2026 Chicago Auto show runs Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $20; seniors ages 62 and older are $15; children ages 4-12 are $15; kids 3 and younger are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

