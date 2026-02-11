First Look for Charity Fundraiser at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show Raises More Than $2 Million For Local Charities

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show raised more than $2 million benefiting 18 local charities at the First Look for Charity gala last Friday. The black-tie benefit, held the evening before the show opened to the public, raised a total of $2,029,471.22. The annual fundraiser, produced by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) and Chicagoland's new-car dealers, hit the 34-year mark now tallying more than $67 million raised since its inception.

"Local new-car dealers help drive our communities forward, not just through business, but through service," said Jason Roberts, Chicago Auto Show chairman. "This black-tie event honors the culmination of a year's worth of passion, partnership and commitment to making a difference."

First Look for Charity provides attendees with an exclusive view of the Chicago Auto Show a day before it opens to the public. Tickets to the fundraiser are $325 each, and purchasers may elect to have their proceeds equally benefit all participating charities, or any one charity of their choosing. The show floor is filled with gourmet food from local Chicago restaurants, live music and premium drinks.

This year, two brand-new vehicles were given away to attendees. Two Chicagoland winners took home a 2026 Chevrolet Equinox, courtesy of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers, and a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid, courtesy of the Chicagoland Toyota Dealers.

Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised more than $67 million for the participating local charities. The CATA and new-car dealers support charities year-round, through a program called Chicagoland Dealers Care. Chicagoland Dealers Care helps match donations made by CATA dealer members to charities within their communities.

The 2026 First Look for Charity beneficiaries include: 100 Club of Illinois; Advocate Health Care; ALS United Greater Chicago; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Cal's Angels Pediatric Cancer Foundation; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago; Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana; Habitat for Humanity; Jesse White Tumbling Team; Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children; Misericordia; Sertoma Star Services; Special Olympics Illinois; Susan G. Komen, Chicago; and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation.

For more information on First Look for Charity, visit FirstLookforCharity.org. The 2026 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 7-16, opening daily at 10 a.m. For more information on the show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

