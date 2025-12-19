CHICAGO AUTO SHOW PARTNERS WITH HYATT REGENCY MCCORMICK PLACE CHICAGO AS OFFICIAL HOTEL PARTNER

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show has partnered once again with the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago to provide exhibitors, media and attendees with exclusive room rates for the 2026 show, taking place Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place.

The 2026 Chicago Auto Show promises a more immersive experience with the debut of Chi-Town Alley, a vibrant showcase of Chicago's car culture. Popular events like the Miles Per Hour Run, Automotive Career Day and Friday Night Flights return, along with expanded specialty exhibits such as Overlanding Chicago and the Family Zone, reinforcing the show's commitment to a dynamic, hands-on experience.

Conveniently connected to the McCormick Place convention center, the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place offers direct indoor access to the show floor. Guests can enjoy multiple onsite dining options, many offering discounts for Chicago Auto Show overnight guests, along with modern guestrooms and sweeping views of the Chicago skyline.

The negotiated room rate for the Chicago Auto Show block is $198. The negotiated rate for First Look for Charity, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 6, is $176. Internet and health club/pool access is included with the price of the room.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the Chicago Auto Show," said Matthew Schalk, General Manager of Hyatt Regency McCormick Place-Chicago. "With unmatched convenience and comfort just steps from the show floor, we are proud to host Chicago Auto Show attendees and look forward to providing a seamless, welcoming stay throughout this exciting event."

Hotel rates are subject to availability and booking deadlines. All rates are net non-commissionable and neither the hotel nor the auto show will pay commissions on these rates. There is a 72-hour cancellation policy to avoid a one-night room and tax charge.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/show-information/hotel/. For more information on the 2026 Chicago Auto Show or First Look for Charity, please visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show