CHICAGO FRIDAY NIGHT FLIGHTS CRAFT BEER SAMPLING EVENT AT THE 2026 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW ON FEB. 13

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Friday Night Flights will once again bring local craft beer to the show floor of the Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 5-8 p.m. The fan-favorite event offers attendees the opportunity to explore the show while sampling a vast array of beer and ciders from participating local breweries with a tasting pass.

"Whether you are a longtime Chicago Auto Show fan or a first-time attendee, Friday Night Flights is designed for everyone to have fun, discover something new and enjoy Chicago's craft beer scene in a lively, social atmosphere," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand.

Current participating brewers include Begyle Brewing, Double Clutch Brewing, Eris Brewery & Cider House, Goose Island Beer Company, Haymarket Brewing, Marz Brewing and Moody Tongue, with additional brewers to be announced as the event approaches.

In addition to craft beer tastings from local breweries, attendees can explore the Chicago Auto Show's expansive show floor, interactive exhibits, and indoor ride-along test tracks, including Ford Bronco Built Wild, Camp Jeep, the Chicago Drives Electric track and the new Chicago Drives gas-powered track.

Tasting passes are $45 and include admission to the Chicago Auto Show for the day. Passes may be pre-purchased online in advance or purchased at the show box office on the day of the event. For more information on Chicago Friday Night Flights and to purchase an event ticket and tasting pass, visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/events/friday-night-flights/.

Tickets to the 2026 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2026 show runs Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $20; seniors ages 62 and older are $15; children ages 4-12 are $15; kids 3 and younger are free.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media-information.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit .

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

