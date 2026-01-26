Chicago Automobile Trade Association and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois Host Annual Blood Drive During 2026 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) in partnership with the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, will host the annual Dennis Buckley Memorial Blood Drive during the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, held February 7-16, 2026, at McCormick Place.

The blood drive will take place daily from 10 a.m. until two hours before the auto show closes and will be conveniently located on the show floor. Donors can give blood within the Versiti booth, making it accessible for attendees to support lifesaving efforts while enjoying the show.

The Dennis Buckley Memorial Blood Drive honors the legacy of Dennis Buckley, a longtime, dedicated Chicago Auto Show employee whose passion for blood donation helped establish the drive as a signature part of the event. Following his passing from cancer in 2004, the blood drive was named in his honor to recognize his unwavering commitment to helping others and his belief in the importance of giving back.

"Dennis believed deeply in showing up for others, whether it was through his work at the Chicago Auto Show or by rolling up his sleeve to donate blood," said Lauren Buckley, wife of Dennis Buckley. "The Auto Show was such an important part of his life, and seeing this blood drive continue more than 20 years later in his name is incredibly meaningful. Dennis would be humbled to know how many lives have potentially been saved through this effort, and I know he'd encourage every attendee who is able to donate to do so. It's a simple act that truly makes a difference."

For more than two decades, the blood drive has grown into a meaningful tradition at the Chicago Auto Show, bringing together attendees, exhibitors and partners to help offset winter blood shortages.

"The blood drive has been a powerful reminder of Dennis Buckley's compassion and dedication to the Chicago Auto Show and our community," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "Partnering with Versiti to continue this tradition allows our attendees and exhibitors to make a real difference by helping save lives while honoring Dennis's lasting legacy."

Donors can schedule appointments online through a dedicated Chicago Auto Show blood drive landing page at https://tinyurl.com/32ptc8py. Walk-in donors are also welcome throughout the duration of the drive.

Individuals who are 17 or older and in general good health are encouraged to donate. Sixteen-year-olds may donate with parental consent, and all donors must present a valid, government-issued photo ID. The entire donation process takes approximately one hour, and each donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

"This blood drive is a meaningful opportunity to engage Chicagoans in lifesaving work," said Shelley Whitsey Mitchell, Senior Director of Blood Services, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. "All blood donated during the Chicago Auto Show directly supports area hospitals and patients. This partnership helps us ensure a steady blood supply for our community when it's needed most."

For more information on the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, please visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. To learn more about Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, visit Versiti.org.

