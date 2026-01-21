Chicago Auto Show's Ninth Annual "What Drives Her" Award Finalists Announced

2026 Program and Award Ceremony to be held on Feb. 6

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Auto Show organizers, in partnership with A Girls Guide to Cars, will once again present the What Drives Her networking event and awards program, now in its ninth year and held during the 2026 Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview on Friday, Feb. 6. Launched in 2017, What Drives Her was started as a way to bring together influential women in the automotive industry and amplify the female leadership and innovation contributions across manufacturing, retailers, media and beyond.

"What Drives Her continues to inspire and connect leaders across the automotive community," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Jennifer Morand. "The Chicago Auto Show is proud to serve as a stage for recognizing the women whose innovation and vision are influencing the industry's next chapter."

The event will open with insights from Jessica Jermankian, senior vice president of vehicle research at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, who will present "Crash Course 2026: We're Safer Than Ever in Our Cars. Or Are We?" This will be followed by a panel discussion, "The Passenger Safety Puzzle: What Are We Getting Wrong?" moderated by Scotty Reiss, founder of A Girls Guide to Cars and organizer of What Drives Her. Panelists include Kelly Stumpe, CEO and founder of The Car Mom, and Nancy Heaton, president of Commercial Americas at Britax Child Safety, who will share their perspectives on the latest developments and challenges in passenger safety.

What Drives Her Awards

Following the panel discussion, event organizers will present the annual What Drives Her awards to recognize and applaud outstanding females and advocates in the industry. Nominations have been submitted from individuals within the industry ranging from auto manufacturers, suppliers, media and new-vehicle retailers. The panel of distinguished jurors are made up of female automotive journalists.

The finalists in each award category are as follows:

Trailblazer Award: Employed by an automaker, auto retailer or core automotive supplier; job title no higher than vice president; works primarily in North America; she may be notable for her empowerment of others, her breaking down of barriers that allows others to follow, her pursuit of non-traditional roles or jobs, her leadership, and taking on additional roles such as leading an employee resource group or mentoring program.

Top Three Finalists:

Christine Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer and head of Alfa Romeo brand, Stellantis North America; Tisha Johnson, head of design, Slate; and Trisha Morrow, global vehicle safety strategy manager, General Motors.

Other nominees include Sharon Gauci, Jannelle Grigsby, Emily Miller, Tanya Miller, Valentine Oldham, Jennifer Pascoe, Nikki Reidel, Miranda Rumfelt and Rachael Zaluzec.

Best In Craft Automotive Media Award: Employed as a full time or part time North American journalist, content creator, video creator, social or digital media creator with a focus on the automotive industry, she demonstrates general excellence of craft, supports women and her colleagues in the automotive industry or, through voice and narrative, creates more accessible automotive information and more inclusive automotive storytelling.

Top Three Finalists:

Tanya Gazdik, automotive editor, MediaPost and board president, Journalism and Women Symposium (JAWS); Elana Scherr, senior features editor, Car and Driver; Lyn Woodward, lead editor, Kelley Blue Book.

Other nominees include Christina Branman, Syd Cummings, Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Jennifer Jensen, Kristen Lee, Connie Peters, Kelly Stumpe and Cherise Threewitt.

Automotive Ally Award: The Automotive Ally Award recognizes an individual who offers continual support, coaching, advocacy, education and understanding, helping to create opportunities for others as they build their careers in automotive. This award is open to any executive, leader, manager or other person inside or outside the automotive industry and reflects the impact that this person has on the industry, for both individuals and organizations.

Top Four Finalists:

Mikhael Farah, director and head of product and technology communications, Rivian; Emily Miller, founder, Rebelle Rally; Greg Morrison and Kimatni Rawlins, founders and instructors, The Driving Force Internship.

Other nominees include Scott Brown, Dean Case, Ralph Gilles, Molly Kristick, Shelley Pratt and Lisa Thompson.

Best Retailer Award: Employed by a Chicago-area dealership, this person demonstrates a high level of commitment and drive to any task at hand, whether that's in sales, service, finance or technical support.

Top Three Finalists:

Alyssa Farkas, assistant general manager, Arnie Bauer Buick GMC Cadillac; Kelly Kane, marketing and social media manager, Brilliance Subaru; and Jennifer Pascoe, service advisor, Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet.

Other nominees include Jessica Banta, Samantha Nieves, Krystal Roberts, Kathleen Walters, Carly Weck and Danielle West.

The awards will be presented during the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview on Friday, Feb. 6. Attendees are encouraged to use event hashtag #WhatDrivesHer when posting on social media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2026 public show is Feb. 7-16 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

