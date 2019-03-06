Chicago-Based Public Relations Firm Emphasizes Charitable Giving As Part Of Its Core Mission

CHICAGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, a leading, mid-sized public relations firm is announcing its first ever charitable giving program that will raise money for local charities and encourage employees to get involved in the community.

"Morreale Communications has supported dozens of charities over the years but launching a formal program will allow us the opportunity to work together to have an even greater impact," says Kim Morreale McAuliffe, Morreale Communications' President and CEO.

The firm's charitable giving program will focus on local charities in and around the Edison Park neighborhood of Chicago, focusing on supporting people with disabilities, women's empowerment, and children. In addition to the new charitable giving program, Morreale Communications will give each employee the opportunity to financially sponsor a charitable organization and have their donations matched by the firm. Morreale McAuliffe further emphasizes that while fundraising is important, devoting time and talent carries equal weight.

"As a local business owner and community member, I believe we have a moral obligation to lift up our communities and do our part to empower our neighbors be the best people they can be," says Morreale McAuliffe. "This is about so much more than just raising money for charity, it is intended to inspire our employees and encourage them to lend their time and talents to have a positive impact on our communities."

Morreale Communications has supported several charitable organizations in the past including the New Horizon Center, Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Toys for Tots, Bear Necessities, and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, among others.

Not-for-profit charitable organizations that would like to be considered for Morreale's charitable giving program can apply at https://www.morrealecomm.com/philanthropy.

Morreale Communications is a 10-time award-winning strategic communications firm based in Chicago and is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Morreale Communications works with a myriad of government, non-profit and advocacy organizations to deliver communications strategies that educate the public, ignite change and shape how policy decisions are made.

