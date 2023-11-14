Morreale Bolsters Executive Team by Adding Media, PR and Transportation Veterans to its Award-Winning Team

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing for the next phase of growth and client success, Morreale Communications is expanding its executive leadership team of distinguished media, public affairs and public relations professionals.

Wendy Abrams has been named Vice President of Transportation and Infrastructure at Morreale Communications. Berenice Alvarez is Partner at Morreale Communications. Cybil Rose has been named Executive Vice President at Morreale Communications.

Envelope-pushing corporate communications executive Cybil Rose and Wendy Abrams, the tenured communications chief of government, nonprofit and business agencies, were introduced today along with a new organizational structure for the firm's 30-member team. These new additions supplement the recent promotion of Berenice Alvarez to partner in August, underscoring Morreale's commitment to expanding its portfolio and enhancing relationships with longstanding clients.

"These seasoned additions to our executive team complement our already stellar leadership structure by bringing in decades of agency, public affairs and transportation experience that will not only propel us to expand our footprint in the private sector but position us for continued growth in our transportation and infrastructure practice," said Kim Morreale McAuliffe, President and CEO of Morreale Communications. "Further, our new organizational enhancements emphasize cross-functional collaboration and will provide meaningful mentorship and training opportunities for our growing team."

Founded in 2006, Morreale Communications is one of the largest privately held women-owned public relations firms in Chicago with a 100% female and minority leadership team and 85% female and minority workforce. The firm maintains Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Business Enterprise Program (BEP) and Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certifications.

Cybil Rose

Cybil Rose, a distinguished professional who transitioned from leading the CLTV newsroom into a decorated body career in public relations, assumes the role of Morreale's Executive Vice President. In this capacity, Rose will oversee strategic and crisis communications, media relations and business development for Morreale and its clients. Her work in corporate communications, social media and crisis communications has earned her accolades from the Publicity Club of Chicago and the Public Relations Society of America.

Rose expressed her excitement, "I'm thrilled to join this dynamic female-owned company as the new Executive Vice President, and I'm eager to contribute to the organization's growth and success. With my wealth of experience in corporate communications and issues management, I am committed to supporting all our valued clients and playing a pivotal role in propelling the company to new heights. I look forward to working closely with this talented team."

Known for her trusted public relations counsel within the professional and financial services, hospitality, construction and technology industries, Rose positions clients to tell their whole, unique perspectives, resulting in significant revenue growth and transforming brands into trusted voices within their industries.

Wendy Abrams

As Morreale's Vice President for Transportation and Infrastructure, Wendy Abrams takes the helm of Morreale's celebrated portfolio of clients moving and shaping the Midwestern United States. She brings vast experience leading prominent communications teams, including those at Metra, the Chicago Department of Aviation and the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority. A Chicago City Hall alumnus with experience in the private and service sectors, Abrams is a proven public affairs and communications professional offering comprehensive, results-driven strategies and management styles.

"I look forward to leveraging my 20 years of experience working as a public affairs and transportation executive to lead our talented and committed transportation and infrastructure team at Morreale," Abrams said. "There is tremendous opportunity for business growth, and I look forward to working with our clients to offer insights and perspective on meaningful projects that will ultimately benefit people and communities."

Brand-building and comprehensive communications plans for infrastructure projects have been a specialty for Abrams throughout her career. Her accomplishments in media relations, corporate social responsibility, government affairs, crisis communications and community relations have earned her recognition from PRWeek, PR News, the Public Relations Society of America and the Publicity Club of Chicago.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale is a 30-time award-winning strategic communications firm with business lines in Transportation & Infrastructure, Health & Wellness, Energy & Utilities and Public Affairs. The firm is a leading certified woman-owned business (WBE) that partners with clients to deliver fully integrated communications solutions that empower and activate audiences to transform outcomes. With an 100% female and minority leadership team and 85% female and minority workforce, their strength lies in their ability to activate the power, perspective, relationships, and experiences of their diverse team. Learn more about the award-winning firm at MorrealeComm.com.

SOURCE Morreale Communications