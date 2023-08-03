Morreale Communications Announces New Partner Amid Firm Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, one of the largest privately held Chicago-based women-owned public relations firms, announced today the promotion of Berenice Alvarez to Partner effective immediately.

Alvarez, who joined the firm in 2016, comes into the role as Morreale continues expanding client services beyond the Midwestern United States. She was named Vice President of Operations and Strategic Initiatives in 2022 after joining the firm as Communications Director.

"This is an exciting time for Morreale as we position ourselves for continued growth and build capacity for further out-of-state expansion," says Founder and CEO Kim Morreale McAuliffe. "I'm very proud of what we've accomplished as a firm and Berenice has been at the center of it. Her demonstrated commitment to the firm and dedication to our mission guarantees a seamless transition into this new role."

Alvarez will oversee Morreale's day-to-day operations including Finance and Human Resources and will lead the firm's largest business line of Transportation Infrastructure and Mobility.

"I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity, especially as the firm strengthens our trusted reputation within our core industries and explores new business arenas and client work outside of Illinois," Alvarez said. "I look forward to realizing our potential as a firm and continuing to provide unparalleled strategy and communications support to our growing list of clients."

Alvarez's leadership at the firm has contributed greatly to building a collaborative culture – even in the remote environment - as well as a diverse and impressive client roster, earning her high regard internally and externally. Prior to joining Morreale Communications, Alvarez applied her abilities in community outreach and engagement at the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and as Legislative Aide to then-Illinois state Sen. William Delgado. Alvarez earned a fellowship in 2020 at the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation Leadership Academy and was named to the 40 Under 40 Class of 2017 at the Negocios Now Latinos.

Alvarez holds a M.A. in Public Policy and Administration from Northwestern University and a B.A. in Urban and Public Affairs from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She and her husband, Francisco, live in Glenview with their two children.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale is a 25-time award-winning public relations firm with business lines in Transportation, Infrastructure and Mobility, Health and Wellness, Energy and Utilities and Public Affairs. The firm is a leading certified woman-owned business (WBE) that partners with clients during times of change, crisis and opportunity. Morreale taps into its expertise to deliver fully integrated communications solutions that empower and activate audiences to transform outcomes. With an 100% female and minority leadership team and 86% female and minority workforce, their strength lies in their ability to activate the power, perspective, relationships, and experiences of their diverse team. Learn more about the award-winning firm at MorrealeComm.com.

SOURCE Morreale Communications