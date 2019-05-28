Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field Enter into Multi-Year Partnership with Dynegy

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Cubs to become the Official and Exclusive Energy Provider for the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field.

"We're excited to welcome Dynegy as our official and exclusive energy provider of the Cubs," said Alex Seyferth, vice president of corporate partnerships, Marquee Sports and Entertainment. "We share Dynegy's commitment to deliver best-in-class service as well as provide an enhanced gameday experience for fans visiting Wrigley Field."

Selecting the right energy supplier is critical to ensuring efficient use of power, following what has been a significant update of the ballpark. These efforts aim to upgrade the overall gameday experience for fans while preserving the beauty, charm, and historic features of Chicago's beloved Wrigley Field.

"We're looking forward to bringing the energy to such an iconic ballpark and to powering the great experience Chicago Cubs fans have at Wrigley Field," said Gabe Castro, vice president, business markets for Dynegy. "We know people and businesses have a choice when it comes to their energy provider. Dynegy is honored to be associated with one of baseball's most celebrated clubs and the nostalgic ballpark in which they play."

In addition to powering the ballpark, Dynegy will have a strong in-ballpark sponsorship and marketing presence as part of its multi-year deal.

"We're excited about some of the innovative things we've got in the works due to this partnership agreement," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for Dynegy. "We're developing unique offers and electricity plans exclusively for Chicago Cubs fans."

The company understands the unique operational needs of professional sports facilities and is committed to creating tailored solutions that work for each of its customers. Dynegy is also the official energy provider of The Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST).

