Chicago Faucets at PDC Summit, Showcasing +Healthcare Plumbing Solutions

DES PLAINES, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets, a Geberit Group company and leader in commercial plumbing fittings, is making its first appearance at the 2026 PDC Summit Booth #920 - March 9-11, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The company is introducing +Healthcare products to hospital planners, architects, engineers, and construction professionals. The +Healthcare is a portfolio of clinical-grade plumbing solutions engineered for long-term reliability and performance in demanding healthcare environments.

Chicago Faucets presents the complete line of +Healthcare plumbing fittings at the 2026 PDC Summit. Designed for safety, compliance, and durability, Chicago Faucets is proud to offer this complete line of fittings to the specification and construction community.

The PDC Summit participation reinforces Chicago Faucets' commitment to deepening its engagement with the healthcare construction and design community who is the most demanding audience in the commercial plumbing market. "Specifiers and contractors working in healthcare environments are making decisions that will impact a facility for decades. They need products they can trust to perform reliably, meet healthcare requirements, and support their reputation with owners and facility leaders. PDC is exactly the right forum for Chicago Faucets to be part of — and we're excited to bring our +Healthcare portfolio directly to the professionals who need it most," notes Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing, Chicago Faucets

+Healthcare Portfolio Built for the Realities of Clinical Environments

At the PDC Summit, Chicago Faucets will showcase key solutions from its +Healthcare portfolio, each engineered to address the specific demands of clinical construction, compliance, and long-term facility operation:

Auto-Drain® Shower System —Reduce stagnant water in showers by automatically draining the shower pipe and shower hose after each use, supporting proactive water management strategies without compromising the durability required in high-use clinical settings. For healthcare facilities navigating water safety protocols, Auto-Drain® provides a practical, built-in layer of protection and supports ASHRAE 514 and ASHRAE 188.

HyTronic® TempShield™ Touchless Faucets — Deliver safe, tempered water in a touchless fitting, helping design teams balance infection prevention goals with patient safety considerations. The patented integrated ASSE 1070 certified thermostatic valve in the touchless faucet body eliminates contamination by leaks below the deck while supporting compliance with scald prevention standards. A wider gooseneck HyTronic faucet is available to meet the latest FGI Guidelines and ASHRAE 514.

CF Connect app for Water Management– Chicago Faucets' water intelligence platform brings data visibility to HyTronic® touchless faucets, enabling facility managers to automate flushing, download usage logs, and support water safety programs proactively. This helps hospitals comply with the Joint Commission Water Management Standard EC.02.05.02, Veterans Health Administration Directive 1061, and ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 514.

8450 Series Emergency Eyewash and Faucet — Compact, deck-mounted emergency eyewash with faucet solutions designed for healthcare and laboratory environments where emergency response capability must integrate cleanly with clinical workspaces. Engineered for reliability in the moments that matter most and designed to save space the series is certified to ANSI/ISEA Z358.1.

Ligature-Resistant ELR Faucet and SLR Shower Solutions — Engineered specifically for behavioral health settings, these fittings support patient safety without sacrificing the durability and serviceability that institutional facilities require. Designed to meet the unique specification challenges of psychiatric and behavioral care units. Meets the New York Mental Health Guidelines.

Supporting Specification Confidence from Design Through Occupancy

For architects, engineers, and construction professionals working in healthcare, product specification is a high-stakes decision. The right choices reduce project risk, simplify coordination across trades, and ensure that critical systems perform as intended from day one — and for the life of the building. Chicago Faucets' +Healthcare portfolio is designed to give specification teams the confidence that comes from more than 125 years of proven engineering.

The PDC Summit brings together the professionals responsible for planning, designing, and building healthcare facilities — a community where product selection carries consequences that extend well beyond project completion. For healthcare construction teams, the fittings specified today must perform reliably for decades, meet rigorous clinical standards, and protect both patient safety and the reputation of the teams who put them in . Attendees of the 2026 PDC Summit are invited to visit the Chicago Faucets booth to speak with product specialists and explore how the company's +Healthcare solutions support durable, high-performance water delivery in clinical environments.

For product specifications and additional information, visit www.chicagofaucets.com/market/healthcare or call 800-566-2100. For to discuss your project click here and to download the +Healthcare brochure click here.

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets, a Geberit Group company, is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets and shower systems designed for reliability, safety, and compliance in demanding environments. From healthcare to education, transportation, public assembly, food service, and laboratories, Chicago Faucets supports sustainable water management and smarter, safer facility operations. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products and outstanding customer service has made us the go-to choice for plumbing contractors, specifiers, and facility management professionals. For additional information, contact Chicago Faucets at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit www.chicagofaucets.com.

