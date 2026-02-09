Chicago Faucets Celebrates 125 Years of Innovation and Customer Commitment

DES PLAINES, Ill., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets, a leader in commercial plumbing fittings, proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of engineering excellence, manufacturing strength, and deep partnership with specifiers, plumbing contractors, facility managers, and building owners.

Chicago Faucets celebrates 125 years of innovation—from the pioneering Quaturn® Cartridge, to manual faucets and the MVP® metering fittings, E-Tronic® 80 touchless electronic faucet and soap dispenser, CF Connect for water management, and the Auto-Drain® Shower System—delivering safer water, proven durability, and long-term reliability across every generation of products.

Since its founding in 1901, Chicago Faucets has shaped the plumbing industry through meaningful innovation. The iconic Quaturn® cartridge revolutionized faucet reliability and serviceability. The company went on to lead in food service, education and healthcare plumbing solutions, pioneering infection-control and safety features long before they became industry standards.

Breakthroughs continued with the launch of the HyTronic® series, which set new expectations for safer touchless faucet performance, the E-Tronic® 80 series, designed for high-traffic environments requiring reliable electronics with durability, and the CF Connect for water-saving intelligence. Recent innovations such as the Auto-Drain® shower system, Emergency Eyewash with Faucet, and the improved MVP® metering faucets underscore the company's legacy of solving real-world challenges through practical engineering.

Fabian Huber, president of Chicago Faucets, shared his vision for the company's customer-first future: "Chicago Faucets has built its reputation on reliable engineering and strong partnerships with the professionals who specify, install, and maintain our products. As we move into our 125th year, our mission remains the same: to innovate for specifiers, facility managers, and plumbers with solutions that make design simpler, operations more efficient, and buildings safer for their occupants."

A Legacy That Moves the Industry Forward

With a century-long heritage and an eye toward the future, the company continues to deliver solutions that combine reliability, performance, and innovation. "Our history shows that innovation is part of our DNA — from the Quaturn® cartridge to HyTronic®, E-Tronic 80, and breakthrough technologies like Auto-Drain®. As we celebrate 125 years, we are preparing to introduce advancements that will once again elevate water management. It is an exciting year, and big things are coming," states Huber.

From our foundry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to our assembly and logistics facility in Michigan City, Indiana, teams and distributors throughout the United States and Canada, Chicago Faucets employees bring the know-how, experience, and commitment that truly make a difference. Their deep understanding of materials, engineering, and real-world applications is built through years—often decades—of hands-on work. It is this collective expertise and pride in craftsmanship that ensures Chicago Faucets products continue to meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, and trust.

For 125 years, Chicago Faucets has served healthcare environments, schools and universities, stadiums, airports, foodservice, laboratories, and countless commercial facilities with trusted, high-performing plumbing products. The company is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global innovator of sanitary technology. Chicago Faucets remains committed to quality manufacturing, rigorous testing, long-term durability, and customer-focused engineering.

