Chicago Faucets Introduces HyTronic® TempShield® Series Faucets

Enhanced Faucet Safety and Efficiency for Healthcare & Commercial Facilities

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Faucet Company, a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets, is proud to announce the launch of its new HyTronic® TempShield® Series touchless faucets. This innovative product line integrates an ASSE 1070-certified thermostatic mixing valve (TMV) directly into the spout, setting a new standard for safety and efficiency in healthcare patient and staff areas as well as public restroom environments. The HyTronic TempShield Series offers three spout designs: Gooseneck, Contemporary and Traditional to meet specifier or facility manager specifications.

HyTronic® TempShield® Series by The Chicago Faucet Company Available with Integrated Thermostatic Valves for Safer Touchless Faucets • Ensure ultimate safety with ASSE-certified scald protection, built directly into each faucet body. • Save installation time with quick, efficient setup and fewer connections. • Reduce infection risk with six fewer leak points, boosting hygiene across the facility.

Key Features and Benefits:

Integrated ASSE 1070-Certified Scald Protection: The built-in thermostatic valve (TMV) ensures scald protection combined with less opportunities for infection due to a reduction in leak points.





The built-in thermostatic valve (TMV) ensures scald protection combined with less opportunities for infection due to a reduction in leak points. Streamlined Installation: With fewer connections and up to six fewer leak points, these faucets reduce installation time for facilities staff and contractors.





With fewer connections and up to six fewer leak points, these faucets reduce installation time for facilities staff and contractors. Advanced Technology: Built-in Bluetooth® technology allows for easy adjustments, mode changes, and Hygiene Flush to reduce standing water using the Chicago Faucets CF Connect app on a smartphone or tablet. Operation mode settings include: Normal Mode, Scrub Mode, Metering Mode, Water Saver Mode, Handwash Mode, Volume Mode, and Cleaning Mode.





Built-in Bluetooth® technology allows for easy adjustments, mode changes, and Hygiene Flush to reduce standing water using the Chicago Faucets CF Connect app on a smartphone or tablet. Operation mode settings include: Normal Mode, Scrub Mode, Metering Mode, Water Saver Mode, Handwash Mode, Volume Mode, and Cleaning Mode. Durability and Reliability: Constructed from low-lead brass with a chrome finish, these faucets are designed to withstand the demands of healthcare settings.





Constructed from low-lead brass with a chrome finish, these faucets are designed to withstand the demands of healthcare settings. Hygiene-Focused Design: Laminar flow and programmable hygiene flush settings also support infection prevention and water quality management.





Laminar flow and programmable hygiene flush settings also support infection prevention and water quality management. Versatile Options: Available in three spout styles with easy above-deck maintenance and reliable dual-beam infrared activation.





Available in three spout styles with easy above-deck maintenance and reliable dual-beam infrared activation. Code Compliance: Meets or exceeds industry standards including ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1, ADA ANSI /ICC A117.1, and NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 and 372.

"The HyTronic® TempShield® Series represents a significant advancement in touchless faucet technology for healthcare facilities," said Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing at Chicago Faucets. "By integrating scald protection and reducing potential leak points, we're providing a solution that enhances both safety and hygiene while simplifying installation and maintenance for our customers."

The HyTronic® TempShield® Series is now available for specification by architects, engineers and designers in commercial and healthcare projects. They are available for renovations and project updates for facility managers and contractors through Chicago Faucets United States and Canada distributors. For specifiers, water management teams, nurses, and infection preventionists Chicago Faucets sales representatives are available to discuss the entire +Healthcare line of plumbing fittings. For more information, visit chicagofaucets.com or contact Chicago Faucets at 800-566-2100.

About Chicago Faucets:

The Chicago Faucet Company is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets and showers for healthcare, education, food service, and commercial facilities. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Chicago Faucets produces durable touchless and manual faucet designs that meet high industry standards. As a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and partner with EPA WaterSense, Chicago Faucets is dedicated to water efficiency and environmental responsibility. For additional information, visit chiagofaucets.com or contact the company at 847-503-5000.

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company