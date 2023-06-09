Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson & World Business Chicago announce Today, June 9, "Gen Z VC Day" in the City of Chicago

The global collective of Gen Z VCs, founders, angel investors, start-up enthusiasts, & aspiring VCs convene in Chicago for the return of national event, Future-of-Chicago Summit 2023, by Gen Z VCs

CHICAGO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Business Chicago, the city's economic development agency, joined national organization Gen Z VCs to announce its national event, Future-of-Chicago Summit 2023, is occurring in Chicago, today June 9. Last year's summit held on October 7th, 2022 resulted in:

  • $2.4m in estimated interest on Stonks was pulled in by 12 startups
  • 18 diverse speakers breaking down into 44% women and 61% Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)
  • 300+ Gen Z innovators in attendance
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, via proclamation, declared today, June 9, 2023, as "Gen Z VC Day" in the City of Chicago.

Gen Z VCs is a collective of 24,000+ young venture capitalists (VCs), angel investors, founders, startup enthusiasts, and aspiring VCs. This global organization strives to make venture capital (VC) more transparent and welcoming for the next generation of investors through strategic initiatives and by serving as a central place where young people in venture capital can collaborate, connect Gen Z founders with like-minded young investors, and elevate the Gen Z perspective and voices.

"Gen Z VCs is so excited to continue investing in the next-gen leaders in Chicago's ecosystem through our 2nd annual Future of Chicago Summit. We launched our first-ever local chapter earlier this year right here in Chicago and have had Gen Z leaders hosting events every month to bring together the community – it's led to closed funding rounds, new jobs, and increased access to the broader VC & tech ecosystem for young people. The next-gen team in Chicago is incredibly special, and there's nowhere else we'd rather bring together our global community for our biggest event of the year." – Meagan Loyst, Founder & CEO of Gen Z VCs.

Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit 2023 is presented by World Business Chicago and its council of 200+ local leaders. World Business Chicago's programs drive inclusive growth and opportunity throughout the city's tech, innovation, and startup ecosystem, including through flagship programs, Chicago Venture Summit series, Startup Chicago, ThinkChicago, and Venture Engine with the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition.

"Diversity and inclusion is not a separate initiative we take on with economic development. It is an integral part of how World Business Chicago works to distinguish our great and diverse city from other parts of the country," said Michael Fassnacht, CEO of World Business Chicago. The 24,000 members of the Gen Z VC community represent 80 countries. We are proud to announce the Gen Z VC Future-of-Chicago Summit 2023 is back in Chicago for a second time to reinforce Chicago as the future of the startup ecosystem."

"As a gen z-er at World Business Chicago I am proud to see how my organization is at the forefront of investment in Gen Z Voices" said Beatriz Kauffmann, lead organizer of Gen Z VCs: Future of Chicago Summit and ThinkChicago Program Manager at World Business Chicago. "The community formed at last year's conference is physically altering the Chicago ecosystem. With an engaged group of 500+ young investors, entrepreneurs, and startup enthusiasts, Gen Z VC Chicago has hosted a variety of different events in the city to encourage young professionals to support each other throughout their careers."

Today's summit will include a full-day of programming, which will highlight keynote speakers, fireside chat, panels, and a startup showcase to connect local talent with innovative companies. This year's featured keynote speaker will be Andy Dunn, co-founder of Bonobos Inc., co-founder of the angel investment firm, Red Swan, and a 2018 Forbes 40-under-40 awardee.

To learn more about Gen Z VCs Future-of-Chicago Summit, visit https://tinyurl.com/genzchicago

SOURCE World Business Chicago

