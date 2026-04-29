CHICAGO WELCOMES BUSINESS LEADERS FROM 30+ COUNTRIES AS GLOBAL COMPANIES REASSESS WHERE TO INVEST IN THE U.S.

SelectCHI convenes international executives in Chicago on April 30–May 1 as global uncertainty reshapes where, and how, companies invest in the U.S.

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global companies reassess where to deploy capital, rising costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and shifting perceptions of stability are forcing a more selective approach to U.S. investment—creating opportunity for markets that offer both performance and predictability.

From April 30 through May 1, the City of Chicago, World Business Chicago, and the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership will host SelectCHI—convening business leaders, investors, and executives from more than 30 countries. The event will bring together companies across key sectors, including food and beverage, clean technology, and energy, at a pivotal moment when firms are prioritizing resilience, cost efficiency, and access to talent and markets.

"At a time when companies and countries are rethinking where they invest and grow, Chicago is showing what's possible when you lead with openness, stability, and partnership," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "On behalf of the people of Chicago, we proudly welcome our international partners and invite them to experience a city that embraces opportunity, fosters connection, and delivers results. In Chicago, inclusion isn't just a value statement; it is driving investment, fueling innovation, and creating lasting opportunity for businesses and communities alike."

SelectCHI will convene executives, investors, and trade officials from more than 30 countries across every major global region, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, France, Canada, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Australia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Senegal—underscoring the Chicago region's role as a global hub for business and investment.

Coinciding with the SelectCHI convening, the World Business Chicago Research Center is releasing its annual State of the Market report—providing data and proof points that the Chicago metro is competing and winning as a global investment destination:

$423 billion in goods moved through O'Hare International Airport in 2025—up 28% year-over-year, making it the nation's leading U.S. port by trade value

in goods moved through O'Hare International Airport in 2025—up 28% year-over-year, making it the nation's leading U.S. port by trade value $674 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) across 26 projects, creating more than 2,000 jobs in the Chicago metro in 2025

in foreign direct investment (FDI) across 26 projects, creating more than 2,000 jobs in the Chicago metro in 2025 A 5 million–strong workforce , the third largest in the U.S., supported by more than 151,000 annual program completions

, the third largest in the U.S., supported by more than 151,000 annual program completions 884 foreign-headquartered companies with a secondary office presence in the Chicago metro

with a secondary office presence in the Chicago metro Growing global investment in future industries, including 96 foreign investors in the region's clean and climate technology sector since 2020

Together, these indicators point to a market that is not only globally connected but also increasingly aligned with the way companies make investment decisions in a more volatile world. Media are invited to access the full report via World Business Chicago's weekly Business Pulse on Thursday, April 30.

"At a time when companies are rethinking risk, cost, and where they can safely invest capital, Chicago stands out," said Phil Clement, President & CEO of World Business Chicago. "This isn't about chasing growth—it's about delivering it with stability. We have the people, the place, and the power to compete globally, and SelectCHI is where we turn that advantage into action."

Reinforcing this message, World Business Chicago recently launched its "You Belong Here" campaign—featuring business leaders and foreign diplomats sharing, in their own words, why they have chosen Chicago as a place to invest, grow, and lead. The campaign highlights the lived experience behind the data, showcasing a city that is not only globally competitive but welcoming, connected, and built for long-term success.

Chicago's value proposition is increasingly distinct among U.S. markets:

More affordable than coastal hubs , with significantly lower costs than New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

, with significantly lower costs than New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. More stable than overheated Sun Belt markets , many of which are now experiencing post-boom corrections in pricing and demand.

, many of which are now experiencing post-boom corrections in pricing and demand. More globally connected than inland competitors , anchored by O'Hare's global reach, the nation's most integrated freight rail system, and a strong international business presence.

, anchored by O'Hare's global reach, the nation's most integrated freight rail system, and a strong international business presence. Increasingly attractive for climate and clean-tech investment, supported by long-term infrastructure, freshwater access, and a growing ecosystem of global investors.

These advantages are reinforced by Chicago's role as a global gateway, supported by one of the largest and most active Sister Cities networks in the world, more than 100 foreign consulates and trade offices, and a long history of welcoming international business and cultural exchange.

SelectCHI also aligns with Chicago 2050 | A Plan for Economic Growth & Jobs, the city and region's long-term strategy designed to attract capital, strengthen key industries, and position the region for sustained, inclusive growth.

As global capital flows adjust to a new era of economic uncertainty, the Chicago metro is making a clear and confident case: it offers the connectivity, talent, affordability, and resilience that companies need to compete—and grow.

MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND:

Thursday, April 30 | 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Opening Reception: The Future of Business in Chicagoland

Chicago Cultural Center, GAR Hall & Rotunda, 78 E. Washington

Join global executives, investors, civic leaders, and members of Chicago's Consular Corps as SelectCHI officially opens with an evening focused on the future of business and investment in the region.

About World Business Chicago

World Business Chicago (WBC) is the city's public-private economic development agency, committed to driving inclusive economic growth and job creation, supporting businesses, and promoting Chicagoland as a leading global hub for business. In partnership with the Mayor's Office and regional civic and business leaders, World Business Chicago advances strategic initiatives that attract and retain companies, foster innovation, and strengthen key industries. WBC also leads the GCEP, a strategic collaboration uniting Chicago and seven surrounding counties to compete globally for investment and jobs. Through GCEP, the region aligns its economic development efforts, amplifies its collective strengths, and presents a unified front to companies and investors seeking to grow in one of the most diverse and resilient economies in the United States.

SOURCE World Business Chicago