WORLD BUSINESS CHICAGO RELEASES ANNUAL "STATE OF THE ECONOMY" REPORT

A data-driven view of the Chicago region's growing economic landscape to help businesses forecast, plan, and navigate

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies plan and make decisions in a rapidly changing economic and policy environment, World Business Chicago today released its annual State of the Economy report—offering a clear, data-driven view of the Chicago region's economic landscape.

Recognizing that conditions remain highly fluid, the report is built on explicit assumptions to help business leaders forecast, plan, and assess risk, with practical insights into investment activity, workforce dynamics, supply chains, and long-term growth.

The report, State of the Economy 2025: Data, Decisions, & Trends Shaping Chicagoland's Economic Future, shows how the region continues to convert its scale and diversification into measurable outcomes. As the U.S. Commerce Department reported today that the national economy grew at a modest 2% pace, with the outlook clouded by geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs, the Chicago region continues to demonstrate steady performance at scale, remaining the third-largest metro economy in the United States, with approximately $929 billion in gross regional product, and delivering 223 business expansions, relocations, or new market entries in 2025—the highest level on record—maintaining its position as the #1 U.S. metro for corporate relocation and expansion for the 13th consecutive year.

The data shows that Chicagoland continues to grow across key measures, including GRDP, labor force size, population, and job demand. Among the report's key findings:

$423 billion in trade through O'Hare, making it the nation's leading U.S. port by value

A nearly 5 million–strong labor force, larger than that of 41 U.S. states

More than 151,000 annual program completions, fueling one of the country's largest talent pipelines

$6 billion in growth capital raised across high-growth sectors, including AI, fintech , and clean technology

"Together, these indicators point to a regional economy defined not by any single sector, but by diversification, connectivity, and the ability to perform across economic cycles," said Phil Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago. "Companies today are making decisions through a lens that prioritizes risk adversity, resilience, people, power, and place. This economic report shows how Chicago is competing by converting its advantages into investment, jobs, and growth."

The report also highlights broader structural trends shaping the next phase of economic development, including:

The growing importance of industry diversification, with no single sector exceeding 13% of regional GDP

Continued strength in core industries such as manufacturing, logistics, finance, and professional services

Rising momentum in future-facing sectors, including clean energy, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and vibrancy

The critical need to address housing affordability and workforce alignment to sustain long-term growth

The findings align with Chicago 2050 | A Plan for Economic Growth & Jobs, the region's long-term strategy to strengthen industry ecosystems, prepare the workforce, and position Chicagoland for sustained, inclusive growth.

To bring the data to life, World Business Chicago and the Executives' Club of Chicago will convene business leaders for a virtual forum:

Chicago's State of the Economy: Competing & Winning in a Volatile World

Monday, June 1 | 12:00 p.m. (CST)

Moderated by Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO of the Executives' Club of Chicago, the discussion will feature Hannah Loftus, VP of Research at World Business Chicago, who will unpack the report's key findings and what they signal for investment, workforce strategy, and growth in today's uncertain environment.

🔗 Register today:

https://www.executivesclub.org/events/chicagos-state-of-the-economy-competing-winning-in-a-volatile-world/

"As someone who has studied finance and accounting and led organizations through complex environments, I see this as a moment where data matters more than ever," said McWhorter. "This forum will bring forward clear, grounded insights that business leaders can use to navigate the market and make informed decisions."

Designed for decision-makers, the conversation will move beyond headlines—offering practical insight into where the market is moving, how companies are assessing risk, and where real opportunities are emerging across the Chicagoland region.

"This report is designed to be used—not just read. It reflects the realities shaping today's economy and provides a clear view of the challenges, risks, and opportunities ahead," said Loftus. "The data shows that Chicagoland is not only performing—it continues to grow across key measures, including GRDP, labor force, population, and job demand. I look forward to joining Dorri and business leaders from across the region to explore what the data tells us—and how we translate those insights into smarter, more strategic decisions for the future."

ABOUT

World Business Chicago (WBC) is the city's public-private economic development agency, driving growth, attracting investment, and creating jobs across Chicago and the greater Chicagoland region. In partnership with the City of Chicago and a network of civic and business leaders, WBC advances initiatives that help companies expand and innovate and serves as the lead organization for the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership (GCEP)—a seven-county collaboration aligned to compete—and win—globally with a unified regional strategy. For the latest news, data, and insights shaping business in Chicagoland, rely on WBC—visit worldbusinesschicago.com and sign up for our weekly topical newsletter, the WBC Business Pulse, powered by LinkedIn.

SOURCE World Business Chicago