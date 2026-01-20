Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to Discuss ICE, Federal Intervention and Public Safety at National Press Club, Jan. 28

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for a Headliners luncheon on Wednesday, January 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the National Press Club.

The event begins with lunch in the Holeman Lounge at 12:30 p.m. Prepared remarks begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Mark Schoeff Jr., the National Press Club's President ending at 2:00 p.m. Purchase tickets to attend here.

Mayor Johnson will address the ramifications of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns on Chicagoans, federal intervention into local government and public safety.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put "CHICAGO" in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the address.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

