National Press Club Raises Alarm Over Search of Washington Post Journalist's Home

Jan 14, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club is closely monitoring reports that federal agents executed a search warrant at the home of a Washington Post reporter.

While key facts are still emerging, it is extraordinarily rare — and deeply troubling — for law enforcement to search a journalist's home and seize reporting devices. That step represents a significant escalation in investigative tactics and one that should concern anyone who values a free and independent press.

Leak investigations are not new. But searching a reporter's residence crosses a line that has long been avoided precisely because of the chilling effect it can have on lawful newsgathering and source relationships.

The government has a legitimate responsibility to protect classified information. That responsibility, however, does not override the constitutional protections that allow journalists to do their jobs on behalf of the public. When those protections appear to be at risk, it is something the country should take seriously.

The National Press Club will continue to monitor this matter closely as more information becomes available.

