Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Year-End Results of Operations

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Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Mar 24, 2026, 17:00 ET

WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced audited results for the year 2025 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31

2025

2024

Net sales

$27,890,260

$26,986,627

Income (Loss) before income taxes

(1,178,310)

(5,043,388)

Net income (Loss)

(1,083,214)

(5,615,614)

Net income (Loss) per common share

(1.12)

(5.81)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

21%

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