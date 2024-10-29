CHICAGO: WHERE AMERICA'S FAVORITE HALLOWEEN CANDY & SNACKS ARE MADE

The Sweet & Savory Capital of the U.S. Celebrates Its Legacy with Local Treats

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Halloween approaches, World Business Chicago proudly highlights the city's pivotal role in this festive season. Chicago is at the heart of the celebration, filling treat bags across the nation with some of the most beloved candy and snacks. From Tootsie Rolls to Lemonheads and even the iconic Chicago Mix popcorn, many of the nation's favorites are made right here, reinforcing Chicago's legacy as a leader in candy and snack production.

Chicago's deep-rooted connection to candy began in the kitchens of European immigrants and grew into a booming industry by the mid-20th century. By 1940, the city was producing over 556 million pounds of candy annually, thanks to its diverse workforce, ideal central location, and cool climate—perfect conditions for crafting sweets before refrigeration became common. Chicago-based companies like Wrigley, Ferrara, Mars, and Brach's shaped the city's identity as the candy capital of the U.S. and became household names through products such as Lemonheads, Tootsie Rolls, and Juicy Fruit gum.

According to a recent national survey, 50% of Americans plan to enjoy Halloween candy this year, with 45% buying candy specifically for trick-or-treaters. M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles, and Butterfinger—many of which are produced by Chicago-based manufacturers—top the list of the most popular treats. Candy sales are expected to peak on October 31, the busiest candy shopping day of the season, contributing to an estimated $11.6 billion in Halloween spending this year, according to Stastita.

From the early 20th century to today, Chicago's food and confectionery manufacturers have defined Halloween traditions and shaped everyday snacking:

Ferrara Candy Company : Makers of Lemonheads, Nerds, and Atomic Fireballs.

: Makers of Lemonheads, Nerds, and Atomic Fireballs. Mondelēz International: Leads the future of snacking with iconic brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Ritz, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids, and more!

Leads the future of snacking with iconic brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Ritz, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids, and more! Mars Wrigley : Birthplace of Starburst, Skittles, and Juicy Fruit gum.

: Birthplace of Starburst, Skittles, and Juicy Fruit gum. Tootsie Roll Industries : Creators of Tootsie Rolls and Tootsie Pops, a staple in every Halloween bag.

: Creators of and Tootsie Pops, a staple in every Halloween bag. Ferrero : Making Halloween favorites Butterfinger, Baby Ruth , and CRUNCH in Illinois

: Making Halloween favorites Butterfinger, , and CRUNCH in Blommer Chocolate: Supplying cocoa and chocolate ingredients for countless candy creations.

Supplying cocoa and chocolate ingredients for countless candy creations. Jays Foods : Known for potato chips and O-Ke-Doke popcorn, a snack aisle favorite.

: Known for potato chips and O-Ke-Doke popcorn, a snack aisle favorite. Garrett Popcorn Shops: Celebrated for its Chicago Mix of caramel and cheese popcorn.

Together, these companies employ over 10,000 workers, reinforcing Chicago's status as the candy and snack capital of the U.S. With major investments like Mars' $42 million R&D hub on Goose Island, Chicago continues to lead the way in food innovation.

Beyond fueling sweet cravings, Chicago's candy and snack industries are integral to the local economy, creating jobs and driving innovation across the food and beverage sector. Global sweets leader Ferrero chose Chicago for its new Innovation Center and R&D Labs, while the rise of natural snack brands like Simple Mills and SkinnyPop further underscores Chicago's dominance in food innovation, positioning it at the forefront of emerging trends.

"Our goal is not just to celebrate the candy but also the people and businesses behind it," Clement added. "The legacy of these companies extends far beyond Halloween, contributing year-round to Chicago's economy and community pride."

This Halloween season, World Business Chicago invites everyone to join in celebrating the city's sweet legacy. Support locally made treats and snacks by purchasing Chicago-made products and share the joy by posting your favorite finds on social media with the hashtag #ChicagoMadeCandyAndSnacks.

World Business Chicago (WBC) drives inclusive economic development and job creation, supports businesses, and promotes Chicago as a leading global city. Through initiatives that foster business engagement and community pride, WBC connects local enterprises with national and international opportunities.

