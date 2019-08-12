Chick-fil-A Adds A Cheesy Classic to Menu Nationwide

The new Mac & Cheese - the first permanent side addition to the menu since 2016 - is a classic macaroni and cheese recipe, featuring a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan and Romano. It is baked in restaurant each day.

"Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it's the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it's also great on its own as a snack," said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging. "Mac & Cheese is also available on our catering menu as a quick pick-up for a larger gathering. It has a delicious, homemade taste!"

Mac & Cheese was tested in five markets and passed with flying colors. "We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item," said Norris, "but the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy. I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country starting today."

Frosted Caramel Coffee also rolls out today, available for a limited time. It is a delicious hand-spun treat that combines Chick-fil-A's custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream® dessert and caramel syrup. This seasonal offering will be available until Nov. 9 or while supplies last.

