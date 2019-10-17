Chick-fil-A Announces Dine-In Mobile Ordering

With dine-in mobile ordering, customers can conveniently order their meal via the Chick-fil-A App and have their meal delivered directly to their table by a restaurant Team Member. Dine-in mobile ordering works in three easy steps: 1) Place a "dine-in" order via the mobile app; 2) Find a table in the Chick-fil-A dining room or patio and tap your smartphone to a table number; and 3) a Team Member will bring your meal to your table using your table number! Guests can also use the dine-in mobile ordering feature to order additional menu items, like a treat after their meal, and have the food conveniently delivered to their table.

"So many of our customers' busy lives and commitments have them strapped for time. Dine-in mobile ordering is one way we can help them get a quick, yet high quality meal," said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A director, service & hospitality. "This technology will be particularly helpful for busy parents who can now head straight into the restaurant and have their meal brought to their table at their convenience, without waiting in line."

Chick-fil-A has integrated Near Field Communication technology into the table numbers, which enables guests to simply tap their phone on the table number to check in.

"As we continue to grow and evolve Chick-fil-A's digital experience, we're focused on how the design of the physical restaurant environment can make the ordering and meal fulfillment journey even more seamless and enjoyable for our guests," added Cooper.

Chick-fil-A began testing dine-in mobile ordering in 2018 at 80 restaurants in Tampa, Fl., Nashville, Tenn., Seattle, Wash., San Francisco and Silicon Valley, Calif. Since the test began, it has received positive feedback from customers, particularly from those with large parties or families with children. Internal Chick-fil-A research confirmed that 92-percent of customers surveyed that used dine-in mobile ordering found the feature appealing due to ease and convenience.

Customers can order from the full Chick-fil-A menu with this feature and will receive Chick-fil-A One points toward rewards with dine-in mobile ordering. While dine-in mobile ordering is available as an optional, convenient ordering option, Chick-fil-A restaurants will still continue to take orders at the front counter and drive-thru.

For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

Chick-fil-A reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018, which marks 51 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4th out of 100 in 2018. Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named "Best Franchise Brand" in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017. Continuing its founder's legacy of generosity and service, in 2019 Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures initiative awarded $15.3 million in scholarships to restaurant Team Members nationwide. In 2018 the company's philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded $1.23 million to 22 not-for-profit organizations across 18 states through the True Inspiration Awards. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com .

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chick-fil-a.com

