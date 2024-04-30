Chick-fil-A Awards $300,000 to Community-Service Minded Leaders to Pursue Their Academic Passions

12 Chick-fil-A Community Scholars were surprised at restaurant where Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy awarded first scholarship

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. has awarded 12 $25,000 scholarships to its second class of Chick-fil-A™ Community Scholars , community service-minded leaders from across the country who are not directly affiliated with Chick-fil-A, Inc. or a Chick-fil-A® restaurant. The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program is an expansion of Chick-fil-A's existing education initiatives and an extension of Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility commitment to care for people and communities. This year, an additional $26.4 million in scholarships was also awarded to Restaurant Team Members.

The 2024 Chick-fil-A Community Scholars are surprised with $25,000 scholarships at Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville, Ga. Brent Fielder, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A,, Inc. speaks to the 2024 Community Scholar recipients at Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville, Ga.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9264951-chick-fil-a-awards-community-scholars-with-300-thousand-dollars/

The group of 12 was surprised at the Dwarf House® in Hapeville, Georgia, where Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy awarded the first Chick-fil-A scholarship 51 years ago. This year's impressive class includes students who have completed extensive community service and some whom created their own nonprofits.

"The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program is unlike other scholarship programs because it comes with the opportunity for students to participate in a year-long leadership development and mentorship program," said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "Scholars are paired with a Chick-fil-A Staff leader to mentor them. Scholars also have the chance to meet together virtually each month, creating an environment of collaboration, growth and fun."

At the end of their year together, the Community Scholars who participate in the leadership development program come together at the Chick-fil-A Support Center in Atlanta to celebrate their accomplishments and spend intentional time together.

"The Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program provides a national network of incredibly talented and hardworking peers, and each student has something different that drives them," said Taylor Peterson, a 2023 Chick-fil-A Community Scholar who attends the University of Michigan. "Being surrounded by these accomplished students is inspiring. The community you build throughout this program are people you can rely on, ask questions to, and collaborate with for years to come."

Scholarships provided by Chick-fil-A, Inc. can be beneficial for recipients for many reasons, including:

Up-front award: Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to tuition, housing and other education expenses, without requiring tuition reimbursement.

Chick-fil-A scholarships are awarded to recipients up front and can be directly applied to tuition, housing and other education expenses, without requiring tuition reimbursement. Applicable at any qualifying school, college or university: Scholarships can be applied in any area of study at any accredited institution of the recipient's choice, including two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs, or vocational-technical schools.

For more information about the Chick-fil-A Community Scholars program, full eligibility requirements and how to apply, please visit chick-fil-a.com/communityscholars .

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews .

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.