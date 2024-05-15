Chick-fil-A Releases Newest Global Impact Report; Highlights Progress Towards 2025 Goals

2023 Report Details Restaurant Company's Efforts to Serve and Strengthen Local Communities

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its latest Global Impact Report, which highlights the restaurant company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments and progress in its four focus areas: Caring for People, Caring for our Communities, Caring for Others through our Food, and Caring for the Planet.

"As Chick-fil-A's global footprint continues to grow, so do our opportunities to serve others and strengthen local communities," said Brent Fielder, Sr. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "From local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators donating excess food to help feed those in need and Chick-fil-A, Inc. providing scholarship opportunities for Restaurant Team Members to recycling used cooking oil and providing grants to nonprofits, Chick-fil-A embraces a variety of efforts to positively impact communities throughout the United States and Canada."

The company's 2025 CSR goals include impacting more than 50,000 Restaurant Team Members through education initiatives, providing 200 million meals throughout the communities it serves, providing more than three million people with resources that support economic mobility and diverting more than 25 million pounds of food waste from landfills.

The Chick-fil-A 2023 Global Impact Report details progress towards those goals, as well as other notable efforts across the company's four CSR focus areas:

Caring for People

Awarded $25 million in Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures ™ Scholarships to 13,000 Team Members, which the company recently exceeded in 2024

in Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarships to 13,000 Team Members, which the company recently exceeded in 2024 Raised nearly $375,000 for the Chick-fil-A Together Fund to assist members of the Chick-fil-A community in times of need

Supported local Owner-Operators as they hosted Engage events for over 4,000 Team Members in six cities, creating opportunities for connection and service Caring for our Communities

Presented $25,000 each to the 13 inaugural Chick-fil-A Community Scholars ™ recipients

each to the 13 inaugural Chick-fil-A Community Scholars recipients Awarded a record-breaking $5.4 million in True Inspiration Awards ® grants to local nonprofits

in True Inspiration Awards grants to local nonprofits Empowered 560,000 students through our partnership with Junior Achievement ®

Helped 33,000 Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™ students create impact through action during the 2023-2024 school year

Supported the advancement of hundreds of nonprofits through the Chick-fil-A Impact Accelerator™

Caring for Others through our Food

Helped create more than 7 million meals from surplus food donated by participating Chick-fil-A restaurants through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table ® program

program Released the first Chick-fil-A cookbook – "Extra Helpings: Inspiring stories and imaginative recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table" – to celebrate nonprofit partners that use donated Chick-fil-A food items to feed those in need

Activated to provide food for first responders and community members impacted by natural disasters

Caring for our Planet

Expanded composting programs at Restaurants across the U.S. and Canada

Recycled used cooking oil from more than 1,680 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants into the manufacture of renewable diesel fuel

Partnered with the National Park Foundation™ to support their Open OutDoors for Kids program

Access to the full 2023 Global Impact Report can be found here, and more details about Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility commitments can be found at chick-fil-a.com/csr.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia.

Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

