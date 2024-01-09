Chick-fil-A Donates Record-Breaking Funding to 51 Nonprofits through 2024 True Inspiration Awards Program

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the program, Chick-fil-A expands giving, awarding the largest number of nonprofit recipients, including five grants in Canada and Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced today the 51 nonprofit grant recipients of the 2024 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards® program. Established in 2015, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the program, which seeks to honor and support organizations that make a positive impact in their local communities. This year, Chick-fil-A celebrated the anniversary by awarding the most funding in the program's history and the highest number of nonprofit recipients.

Fifty-one nonprofits across North America collectively received more than $5.4 million from Chick-fil-A, Inc. through the 2024 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant program. Linwood, Kan. nonprofit Joy Meadows received a $350,000 grant after being named the S. Truett Cathy Honoree for the 2024 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards. The funding will help the organization further its efforts to provide foster families with community support, housing and other resources.

2024 By the Numbers:

$5.48 million in grants , ranging from $30,000 to $350,000 .

, ranging from to . 51 nonprofit recipients , including five total nonprofits in Canada and Puerto Rico .

, including . Nearly 640,000 votes submitted by Chick-fil-A One® Members through the Chick-fil-A® App to help select regional recipients.

About the 2024 S. Truett Cathy Honoree:

This year's top nonprofit recipient, Joy Meadows , received a $350,000 grant .

, received a . Joy Meadows is an organization that provides foster families with community support, housing and other resources across the greater Kansas City area .

is an organization that provides foster families with community support, housing and other resources across the greater area The grant will help support the expansion of therapy, day camps, caregiver training and other programming for the organization.

The S. Truett Cathy Honoree grant is awarded to an organization that embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Chick-fil-A's late founder.

"I've seen firsthand the good that Joy Meadows brings to the Kansas City area and the foster care community," said Drew Severns, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Lenexa who helped prepare the nomination. "From on-site therapy to a free clothing closet to day camps, this grant will allow Joy Meadows to continue impacting families across Kansas City."

Chick-fil-A also honored the program's milestone by making surprise donations to the nine previous S. Truett Cathy honorees, totaling more than $400,000.

The Collective Impact:

Since 2015, Chick-fil-A has awarded more than 300 True Inspiration Awards grants to nonprofits across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico .

to nonprofits across the U.S., and . Collectively, the company has contributed over $27.8 million , impacting more than 500,000 people annually.

The True Inspiration Awards grants are given to organizations that make an impact by Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for Our Communities and Caring for our Planet – falling within Chick-fil-A's corporate social responsibility pillars, which help guide overall giving efforts. Category winners, as well as regional winners, from across North America, including Canada and Puerto Rico, are recognized every year for bettering their communities.

"Across the communities Chick-fil-A serves, we strive to have a positive impact, and we are honored to support local nonprofits that are truly making a difference in their neighborhoods," said Brent Fielder, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. "This year's True Inspiration Awards grant recipients are doing incredible work in their local communities - from feeding those in need to providing resources for military families to supporting the development of students and more. Chick-fil-A is thrilled to help further the impact of these nonprofits through our largest number of True Inspiration Awards to date."

The full list of 2024 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients is below. More information about the program can be found at Chick-fil-A.com/True-Inspiration-Awards. To learn more about how Chick-fil-A, Inc. gives back to the communities it serves through other corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit Chick-fil-A.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

S. Truett Cathy Honoree

Joy Meadows – Linwood, Kan.

Category Winners: Caring for People

Peak Education – Colorado Springs, Colo.

Crispus Attucks Association of York, PA – York, Pa.

Adaptive Sports Center of Crested Butte – Mt. Crested Butte, Colo.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson – Tucson, Ariz.

Category Winners: Caring for Others through Food

Harlem Grown – New York, N.Y.

Weld Food Bank – Greeley, Colo.

Tempe Community Action Agency – Tempe, Ariz.

Good Shepherd Food Bank – Auburn, Maine

Category Winners: Caring for our Communities

Community Human Services – Monterey, Calif.

GenerateHope – San Diego, Calif.

Hornbuckle Foundation – Littleton, Colo.

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley – Bozeman, Mont.

Category Winners: Caring for the Planet

Alice Ferguson Foundation – Accokeek, Md.

YMCA of Boulder Valley – Lafayette, Colo.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Draper, Utah

Conservation Legacy – Durango, Colo.

Category Winners: Global Recipients

Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico – Carolina, Puerto Rico

Friends of Puerto Rico – Bayamon, Puerto Rico

East York Meals on Wheels – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Children's Aid Foundation of Canada – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Living Lakes Canada – Nelson, British Columbia, Canada

Atlantic Region Recipients

ForKids – Chesapeake, Va.

The Shepherd's House – Mount Airy, N.C.

Barefoot Republic – Franklin, Tenn.

Crosby Scholars Community Partnership – Winston Salem, N.C.

Greenwood Pathway House – Greenwood, S.C.

Midwest Region Recipients

DuPage Habitat for Humanity – Wheaton, Ill.

House of Hope – Waterloo, Iowa

Youth Volunteer Corps – Kansas City, Mo.

Home of the Sparrow – McHenry, Ill.

Northeast Region Recipients

America's Grow-a-Row – Pittstown, N.J.

Housing Plus – New York, N.Y.

Community Youth Advance – Hyattsville, Md.

The Training Source, Inc. – Seat Pleasant, Md.

The Boston Higher Education Resource Center – Boston, Mass.

Southeast Region Recipients

Feeding Northeast Florida – Jacksonville, Fla.

Urban Recipe – Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Center for Civic Engagement – Cartersville, Ga.

Love INC of Brevard – Melbourne, Fla.

MAP International – Brunswick, Ga.

Southwest Region Recipients

All Ears! Center – The Woodlands, Texas

East Texas Food Bank – Tyler, Texas

Brother Bill's Helping Hand – Dallas, Texas

Son of a Saint – New Orleans, La.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity – Amarillo, Texas

West Region Recipients

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Phoenix, Ariz.

Project Sanctuary – Granby, Colo.

Kids On the Move – Orem, Utah

Korean American Community Services – San Jose, Calif.

Vine Maple Place – Maple Valley, Wash.

