Get Ready for Some Berry Delicious Spring Sensations at Chick-fil-A

New seasonal 'Cherry Berry' beverage flavor launches nationwide alongside a limited time test, the 'Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich'

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is officially in bloom at Chick-fil-A®! Starting April 8, Guests nationwide can enjoy fruity new flavors with a line of Cherry Berry seasonal beverages, the perfect pairing for picnic season. Chick-fil-A is also serving a delicious springtime twist, testing a new limited time entrée available exclusively at participating restaurants in Raleigh, NC: the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich.

This fruit-filled beverage line includes Cherry Berry Sunjoy®, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Iced Tea and Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade. Chick-fil-A is testing a limited time entree, the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, exclusively at participating restaurants in Raleigh, NC, while supplies last.

Blue Skies and Cherry Vibes

The Cherry Berry beverage line provides a vibrant pop of mixed berry flavors, perfectly sweet and refreshing to welcome the warmer weather that comes with Spring.

A Note from Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook:

"Our Guests have always enjoyed both cherry and berry flavors, especially during the Spring season. We wanted to explore how to deliver that burst of fruit flavor they love, in a way that is unique to Chick-fil-A and that pairs so well with our menu items. Be on the lookout for other exciting beverage flavors to come and maybe a few familiar favorites from the past!"

Cherry Berry Sunjoy®

This beverage combines Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy® (Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors for a refreshing taste.

Cherry Berry Lemonade

This sunny combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade ® and cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors.

Cherry Berry Iced Tea

Freshly-brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Cherry Berry Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors.

Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade

The perfect springtime sweet treat, combining Chick-fil-A Lemonade ® (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream® dessert with cherry, blueberry and cranberry flavors.

"Since introducing seasonal beverages in 2017, our Guests have shown continued enthusiasm for new flavors and variety, especially bright, sweet beverages that sit so well alongside our classic menu items," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "We're thrilled to unveil Cherry Berry as our fifth Sunjoy variation – the perfect accompaniment to our Chick-fil-A Strips and ideal for enjoying during a sunny Spring picnic or as a mid-afternoon carline snack!"

Introducing a Limited Time Delicious Twist: The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Chick-fil-A is also ringing in spring with a new limited time entrée, the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, testing exclusively in participating restaurants in Raleigh, N.C ., while supplies last. Beginning April 8, the tavern-inspired sandwich test features a delicious boneless breast of chicken served on a toasted cross-cut pretzel bun with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, soft seasoned cheddar cheese, strips of applewood smoked bacon and a Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce on the side. With innovation and Guest variety top-of-mind, Chick-fil-A regularly utilizes feedback from culinary tests when deciding whether a new offering will be available nationwide in the future.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery. To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A's menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.