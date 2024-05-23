Chick-fil-A Introduces NEW Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich: Perfectly Sweet with Gentle Heat

Sandwich to make its summertime debut alongside returning fan-favorite Peach Milkshake

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Chick-fil-A® is inviting Guests to embrace the big flavors of a backyard barbecue with the launch of a new, seasonal entrée – the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. Complementing the smoky flavors, Chick-fil-A's much-loved seasonal treat – the Peach Milkshake – is making its return for the 15th year as a perfectly sweet sidekick. Starting June 10, Guests nationwide can enjoy these limited time menu items while supplies last.

Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich: Meet Your NEW Summertime Bite

First tested in 2023 in Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky., Chick-fil-A's new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich balances the delicate flavors of sweet maple syrup combined with a gentle heat and delicious backyard grill flavor.

The sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender, smoky taste. It is served on a buttery and toasted maple flavored brioche bun, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, topped with sweet and spicy pickles.

"We are always looking for ways to make unique twists to our entrée selection and the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a delicious spin on the Chick-fil-A flavors our Guests know and love. It is a delicious blend of sweet, savory and spicy, offering an entirely different flavor profile than any other sandwich we've launched. We have several new and exciting offerings in the pipeline and look forward to continuing to surprise our Guests with bold, new tastes in the future!"

— Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging

Your Summertime Sip – The Peach Milkshake is Back

Chick-fil-A's seasonal Peach Milkshake – and one of the brands most popular shakes – is returning for its 15th year. Each hand-spun milkshake combines Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream® dessert and peach puree and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry (except when delivered).

"For me – and many of our guests – Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake signals the arrival of summer. This June, we're thrilled to bring back the seasonal favorite alongside the new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. The Summer is all about time spent outside, eating good food with family and friends, and we think this is the perfect pairing to enjoy during those long, hot days."

— Christy Cook, Chick-fil-A Chef

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery. To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A's menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories .

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews .

