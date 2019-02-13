Chick-fil-A Welcomes Spring with Frosted Key Lime on March 18

Chick-fil-A tested Frosted Key Lime in Austin, Texas restaurants this past fall. Positive customer feedback confirmed the decision to launch the treat nationwide. Frosted Key Lime is a delicious on-the-go snack or treat that is lighter than a milkshake and packs in superfoods such as spirulina and turmeric.

"Since launching Frosted Lemonade in 2015, customers have shared their excitement about our frosted options, like our Frosted Coffee and Frosted Sunrise, so we are delighted to launch another seasonal, frosted treat this spring," said Leslie Neslage, menu lead for the menu and packaging team at Chick-fil-A. "Frosted Key Lime is both tart and sweet and will be a delicious, lower calorie treat that all customers can enjoy throughout the day."

Frosted Key Lime is available as a small, 16-ounce serving with prices starting at $3.25 and can be handspun with diet or regular Lemonade. Diet Frosted Key Lime (with Splenda®) has only 280 calories, while the regular Frosted Key Lime contains 350 calories. The new seasonal addition will be available in all restaurants Monday, March 18 through Saturday, May 25 or while supplies last.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018, which marks 51 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4th out of 100 in 2018. Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named "Best Franchise Brand" in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017. Continuing its founder's legacy of generosity and service, in 2018 Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures initiative awarded $14.65 million in scholarships to restaurant Team Members nationwide. In 2017 the company's philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded $1.23 million to 23 not-for-profit organizations across 13 states through the True Inspiration Awards. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com .

