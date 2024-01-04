Chick-fil-A's Winter Forecast: Sunny, With a Chance of Mango Passion

News provided by

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 08:47 ET

Mango Passion Sunjoy ® returns to menus nationwide alongside expanded selection of Mango Passion beverages

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chick-fil-A® is bringing a bright and sunny outlook to the start of the year with the return of the Mango Passion Sunjoy®, along with three new tropical sidekicks: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

Today's Outlook: A Taste of the Tropics

Continue Reading
A taste of the tropics
A taste of the tropics

Whatever the weather, starting January 8 guests can pick their paradise and sip their way into sunshine with a selection of new and returning beverages at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last:

  • Mango Passion Sunjoy®
    • This refreshing beverage combines Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy ® beverage (Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

  • New! Mango Passion Lemonade
    • This tropical combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade and delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

  • New! Mango Passion Iced Tea
    • Freshly-brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Mango Passion Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

  • New! Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade
    • The perfect winter sweet treat, combining Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream® dessert with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

"Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy," said Allison Duncan, Director, Menu & Packaging. "We're seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We're excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!"

A Warm (and Spicy) Front Ahead

To pair with the sweet mango and passion fruit flavors, Chick-fil-A recommends enjoying the new beverages with a spicy side kick, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. A classic current menu item, this signature entrée serves as the perfect way to beat the winter blues. Featuring a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich can be customized to include three different variations of cheese, a combination of tomato, lettuce and pickles, as well as a toasted, buttery white or multigrain bun.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery. To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A's menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.  

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by independent owner-operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. In 2023, the company shared plans to expand by 2030 into Europe and Asia. Chick-fil-A owner-operators live and work in the communities their restaurants serve, each supporting local efforts to address hunger, education, and making a positive impact. The family-owned and privately held company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and @ChickfilANews.  

Twitter: @ChickfilANews

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Also from this source

Deck the Halls with Chick-fil-A: Celebrate the Holidays with Festive Food, Fashion and Family Entertainment

Deck the Halls with Chick-fil-A: Celebrate the Holidays with Festive Food, Fashion and Family Entertainment

With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers. Whether...
Introducing "Extra Helpings," Chick-fil-A's First-Ever Cookbook Inspired by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program

Introducing "Extra Helpings," Chick-fil-A's First-Ever Cookbook Inspired by the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program

Today Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its first cookbook to raise awareness of food insecurity and the importance of reducing food waste. The digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.