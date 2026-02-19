Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas Hit Taco Bell® Menus Giving a Familiar Flavor a Street Taco Twist

Marking the return of Cheesy Street Chalupas, Taco Bell reimagines the beloved chicken bacon ranch combo in a fan-favorite format—plus a limited-time Nacho Fries pairing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch is an all-time favorite flavor combo, and now it's getting the Taco Bell treatment with a bold, street-style remix hitting menus for a limited time starting February 19.

With two craveable ways to dig in, fans can enjoy Chicken Bacon Ranch tucked into the returning newfound favorite Street Chalupas or piled high on Nacho Fries.

Load it up and order the $9* Discovery Luxe Box which includes a pair of Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas, a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Fans can score free Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas when they sign up for Taco Bell® Rewards on the app**, plus enjoy limited‑time offers and savings through Grubhub.***

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell's Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas reimagine the ultimate comfort trifecta with street‑style energy — a hit of nostalgia that's anything but rehashed. Giving Chicken Bacon Ranch the full Taco Bell treatment, it tucks slow-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy avocado ranch into a toasted cheddar Street Chalupa shell, delivering a crave-crushing street taco built on a flavor pairing that needs no introduction.

Taco Bell brings back its fan-favorite Cheesy Street Chalupas, this time featuring the iconic Chicken Bacon Ranch flavor combo, available for a limited time.

Known for reinventing familiar flavors through unexpected formats, Taco Bell pairs the beloved Chicken Bacon Ranch combo with one of its best-selling innovations, Cheesy Street Chalupas, a format that cements its cult following with every return. The result: comfort food nostalgia, with a bold, modern twist that only Taco Bell could deliver.

Introducing Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas ($5.99*) and Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries ($4.99*), available for a limited time at participating Taco Bell locations starting February 19.

Two Craveable Ways to Enjoy

Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas features two toasted cheddar Street Chalupa shells filled with slow-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, freshly prepared daily pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and Taco Bell's creamy Avocado Ranch Sauce. And because good things come in pairs, Street Chalupas always come as a two-pack — doubling down on indulgence.

Fans can also level up flavor cravings with the Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries. Taco Bell's iconic golden, crispy fries are topped with slow-roasted chicken, flavorful bacon, warm nacho cheese sauce, Avocado Ranch Sauce, and pico de gallo — delivering familiar flavors through one of the brand's most celebrated limited-time offerings.

Street Chalupas – A Best-Selling Innovation Creating it's Own Fandom

This launch marks the third flavor iteration of Street Chalupas, continuing Taco Bell's evolution of its street‑style format. By bringing Chicken Bacon Ranch into the Street Chalupa lineup, the brand elevates an iconic flavor pairing and transforms a fan‑obsessed combo into an indulgent, must‑try limited‑time offering. It's rooted in street‑food inspiration and driven by bold flavor innovation.

"Chicken Bacon Ranch is a flavor that people instantly recognize and love," said Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Taco Bell. "By pairing it with our Street Chalupas — a form that earns more and more fans with each passing iteration — we're giving this iconic combo a new platform to shine in a way that's unmistakably Taco Bell."

Fans can find Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas featured in the $9* Discovery Luxe Box, which includes: Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas, a Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink. Plus, new Taco Bell® Rewards members can score a free welcome reward featuring Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas** when they sign up in the app from February 19 to March 18. And from February 26 to March 4, Grubhub diners can take advantage of $5 off orders of $20+ with the purchase of Chicken Bacon Ranch Nacho Fries.*** Promo will be auto-applied at checkout.

Myke Towers Brings the Beat to Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas

Taco Bell superfan and global Latin Music powerhouse, Myke Towers, is amplifying his partnership with the brand by featuring his hit song "SUNBLOCK" in Taco Bell's premiere 'Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Chalupas' spot in the US and Puerto Rico. This builds on his collab where he re-launched Taco Martes this year at Taco Bell locations across Latin America/Caribbean region and Spain.

