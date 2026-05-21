TACO BELL MAKES A PLAY FOR YOUR MORNING COFFEE ROUTINE WITH NEW COLD BREW WITH COLD FOAMS AT LIVE MÁS CAFÉS

The new permanent offering hits Live Más Cafés May 21, featuring smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew topped with craveable flavors like Purple Velvet Cream, Caramel Dulce Cream, and Vanilla Cream

TLDR:

Taco Bell is shaking up your coffee order with its first-ever Cold Brew lineup, bringing bold flavor and even bolder Cold Foams to Live Más Cafés.

Launching May 21, the permanent lineup pairs smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew with flavor-forward Cold Foams, including Purple Velvet Cream, a purple-hued horchata-inspired signature, alongside Caramel Dulce Cream and Vanilla Cream.

Available exclusively at Live Más Cafés, the lineup reflects how Taco Bell is evolving its beverage innovation, using the platform to explore new flavors and formats as it works toward its goal of $5B in beverage sales by 2030.

Assets of the full lineup can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to your new favorite morning pick-me-up. On May 21, Taco Bell will introduce its first-ever Cold Brew lineup at Live Más Café locations, bringing a bold new challenger to the daily coffee routine. The permanent additions pair smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew with flavor-forward Cold Foams designed to give fans a fresh reason to rethink their go-to order.

Taco Bell expands its coffee offerings with first-ever Cold Brew lineup, bringing bold flavor innovation to Live Más Cafés. (Credit: Taco Bell)

Headlining the lineup is the Purple Velvet Cream Cold Foam, a purple-hued, horchata-inspired topping first introduced at Live Más Live. Joined by Caramel Dulce Cream and Vanilla Cream Cold Foam options, each Cold Foam brings a touch of sweetness and velvety finish to every sip. The result is a rich, layered experience that blends Taco Bell's signature flavor innovation with a coffee you'll want to reach for any time of day.

"We've spent decades building a bold flavor legacy at Taco Bell, and now we're bringing that same innovative mindset to coffee at Live Más Café" said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "As we continue to build the Café experience, Cold Brew and Cold Foams felt like the natural next step – bringing a flavor-forward, premium coffee experience into fans' everyday routines."

Your Daily Coffee Routine, Reimagined

Crafted to challenge expectations of what your everyday coffee can be, Taco Bell's new Cold Brew and Cold Foams combine bold flavor with a smooth, velvety finish*. With three distinct flavors to choose from, this versatile treat is perfect for easy, all-day sipping.

Cold Brew (16oz/20oz; $4.59/$ 4.99** ) : A rich, full-bodied Cold Brew made with a proprietary blend of medium and dark roast Arabica beans sourced from coffee-growing regions across Latin America. Slow cold extraction creates a balanced, low-acid profile that's easy to sip, while air-roasted beans deliver a naturally rich flavor in every cup. Purple Velvet Cream Cold Brew (16oz/20oz; $4.59/$4.99**) : Taco Bell's signature Cold Brew paired with a creamy, velvety Cold Foam infused with warm horchata notes and Taco Bell's distinctive purple hue, creating a sweet finish that seamlessly melts into the coffee. Caramel Dulce Cream Cold Brew (16oz/20oz; $4.59/$ 4.99** ) : A rich take on Cold Brew featuring a smooth coffee base finished with a lightly sweet, creamy Cold Foam layered with buttery caramel notes that blend into every sip. Vanilla Cream Cold Brew (16oz/20oz; $4.59/$ 4.99** ) : Cold Brew elevated with a creamy, velvety vanilla cream Cold Foam, adding a lightly sweet and smooth finish.

: A rich, full-bodied Cold Brew made with a proprietary blend of medium and dark roast Arabica beans sourced from coffee-growing regions across Latin America. Slow cold extraction creates a balanced, low-acid profile that's easy to sip, while air-roasted beans deliver a naturally rich flavor in every cup.

Where to Sip + What's Ahead:

Fans can get their first sip of the permanent lineup on May 21 at Live Más Café locations across Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas and Southern California. Taco Bell's playground for beverage innovation, Live Más Cafés are where new drinks come to life, giving fans access to exclusive bold, unexpected sips before they potentially hit menus nationwide. To celebrate the launch, fans who purchase any medium Cold Brew at a Café on Saturday, May 30 starting at 7 a.m. will receive a limited-edition bandana, while supplies last***.

The debut of Cold Brew also marks an important step toward Taco Bell's goal of reaching $5 billion in beverage sales by 2030, as the brand continues to expand into new categories and moments throughout the day.

* Made with natural flavors

**At participating Live Más Café locations, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes are extra. Prices are higher with delivery.

*** With purchase of a qualifying medium Purple Velvet Cream Cold Brew, Caramel Dulce Cream Cold Brew, Vanilla Cream Cold Brew, or Cold Brew in the drive-thru or at the kiosk, receive one (1) randomly selected Live Más Café bandana. Offer valid in-store only at participating Live Más Café Taco Bell locations in California, Nevada, and Texas (https://locations.tacobell.com/store-locators/live-mas-cafe-near-me.html) on May 30, 2026 beginning at 7:00 AM local time. Excludes fountain beverages, freezes, Chillers, Refrescas, Specialty Iced Coffee, Specialty Hot Coffee, bottled and canned beverages and small size beverages (including small Cold Brews). Limit one (1) free giveaway per order and per person. While supplies last. Very limited quantities. No substitutions or cash value. Not valid with any other offer. Offer subject to availability and may be modified or terminated at any time. Bandanas are a promotional item, not for resale. Void where prohibited

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Kathryn Kelly – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Megan Reilly – Edelman

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SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.