Chicken Cock Whiskey Celebrates 170 Years with Bold Label Refresh Across Core Collection

The "Famous Old Brand" Introduces Five Distinct Rooster Personas to its Award-Winning Whiskey Lineup

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Cock Whiskey , one of America's oldest whiskey brands established in 1856, is proud to unveil a comprehensive label refresh for its core portfolio. Launched in alignment with the brand's 170th anniversary, the new designs personify the brand's heritage by introducing five unique roosters—Remy, Ricky, Riley, Russell, and Rocco—to represent the distinct character of each expression.

The updated labels are now available nationwide on the following core whiskies:

Chicken Cock Whiskey

Since its inception, Chicken Cock has navigated a path unlike any other distillery. From 19th-century sales by the barrel to surviving the Whiskey Trust era, the brand famously refused to go quiet during Prohibition. By moving operations to Canada, Chicken Cock Rye became a staple of the underground scene, smuggled into iconic venues like Harlem's Cotton Club. Simultaneously, it survived domestically as a prescribed "medicinal" spirit, often aged 10 to 16 years.

"Few bottle designs capture your eye's attention like ours do," says Chicken Cock Whiskey's Director of Brand Engagement, Will Woodington. "From our iconic chicken wire bottlings, to our Prohibition era medicinal style bottlings, they represent more than the Chicken Cock brand of today; they represent an important piece of our extensive 170 year history. Throughout this time, Chicken Cock's bottle and label designs have shifted, moving from Old West saloon-style bottles served in places like Tombstone, AZ in the 19th century to the elegance and grandeur of the bottles served during Prohibition."

The refresh maintains the brand's signature honeycomb glass bottle—a tribute to its medicinal roots—while elevating "The Famous Old Brand" rooster emblem. The new designs simplify the aesthetic for better shelf recognition while highlighting the craftsmanship of the liquid inside.

"While the look may have shifted, the quality and authenticity of Chicken Cock have remained the same since 1856," Will adds. "Our stunning new label refreshes in 2026 couldn't come at a better time than during the brand's 170th anniversary year. This refresh will not only help guide people through our portfolio better but also allow more individuality than ever before between each expression. We look forward to showcasing these new designs to fans across the country in 2026!"

The newly labeled core range is available at fine retailers nationwide and via the Chicken Cock Whiskey online shop. For more information, please visit ChickenCockWhiskey.com. .

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a legacy rooted in one of the earliest commercial bourbon operations in the Commonwealth. What began with Miller's first venture—J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon in the late 1830s—grew into a nationally recognized whiskey that became the first from Bourbon County to ship internationally. Over the decades, Chicken Cock Whiskey gained prominence in Old West saloons, Gilded Age social clubs, and Harlem's famed Cotton Club during Prohibition.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for quality and authenticity. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey is one of the fastest-growing American whiskey brands, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye, as well as a roster of highly sought-after limited releases crafted in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company through its collaborative distillation program.

In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its first brand home, Circa 1856 Bardstown, an immersive visitor experience housed in one of the oldest residences in the Bourbon Capital of the World. Building on that momentum, the brand will expand its presence in 2025 with the opening of Circa 1856 Louisville—a tasting room and speakeasy in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood—further deepening its connection to Kentucky's whiskey heritage and offering fans a second destination to explore the world of Chicken Cock Whiskey.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Cock Whiskey